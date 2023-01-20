Shocker: Liberal Media Demands All Information About Paul Pelosi Attacker Be Released

Remember when Paul Pelosi got hammered? No, I’m not referring to his DUI arrest, which also brought brief national attention last August. This story revolves around the home invasion last October, one of the most bizarre stories in the waning days of the 2022 midterm cycle. The liberal media lusted for this to be a crazy right-winger—the only thing that was accurate about that wish was that the person was, indeed, crazy. David DePape reportedly entered the home wearing nothing but his underwear and armed with a hammer.

There was no evidence of forced entry, Pelosi was able to escape into the bathroom to make an emergency phone call, and Mr. Pelosi was the one who let the police into his residence before DePape attacked him with a hammer. The security camera footage has not been released. The police bodycam footage has not been released. Mr. Pelosi required brain surgery following this supposed attack—and the story evaporated into the ether. Election Day was right around the corner, and DePape turned out to be a political looney toon so that the narrative couldn’t be weaponized against Republicans.

Months later, people still want to know what happened during this bizarre hammer session at the Pelosi home. Matt Margolis had this over at PJ Media first. To the liberal media’s credit, some big names are joining a lawsuit to release all relevant information about DePape, including the tapes (via Associated Press):

A coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, filed a court motion in San Francisco seeking access to evidence against the man charged in last year’s attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. During a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing, the San Francisco district attorney’s office introduced audio and video evidence against David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi. But it has refused to release the evidence to the media. Attorneys for the coalition said in the motion filed Wednesday that “the public and press have standing to assert their rights of access to court records and proceedings.” The coalition also includes The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, The Press Democrat, CNN, Fox News, CBS, ABC, NBC and KQED, an NPR-member radio station in San Francisco.

“Last year, if you questioned the preferred narrative of the Paul Pelosi attack story, you were a conspiracy theorist; now, critical details are being kept from the public. Why would that be? Are some of the ‘conspiracy theories’ actually correct? What are they trying to hide?” asked Margolis.

Oh, so many embarrassing things, which I’ll leave up to you to discuss.