Oh, So That's Who Thinks the GOP Might Have Framed Biden Amid Classified Doc Fiasco

It took less than a day for some Democrats to fall hook, line, and sinker for the insane conspiracy theory about Joe Biden and his mishandling of classified materials. Troves of sensitive materials were discovered at multiple locations, including Biden’s personal DC offices post-vice presidency and his residence in Wilmington, Delaware. You’ve seen clips of the site: it’s the garage where JoRo donning his iconic aviators, is parking his car. Unlike Mar-a-Lago, protected by the Secret Service and staffed with people with proper security clearances, none of Biden’s locations for this classified document giveaway were secure. Who accessed these areas and handled these documents remains unknown, and Biden never had the authority to disclose classified information.

"Just as we're this close to getting [Trump], somehow these documents appear." - Joy Behar

The View suggests Republicans PLANTED the confidential documents in Biden's garage and think tank!

"Does it feel like the Republicans are behind it?" - Sunny Hostin pic.twitter.com/40tED0Yy6p — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 12, 2023

Biden, the Democrats, and their liberal media allies hammered Donald Trump after the FBI ransacked Mar-a-Lago last summer. The president said he takes handling such materials seriously—he doesn’t. The Democrats have no defense—none, so they’re resorting to pure crybaby tactics, like suggesting the GOP planted these documents. The View peddled this InfoWars-worthy conspiracy, but Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) seems to think there’s some merit to these spurious claims:

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) says he is "suspicious" of the classified docs that were found at Biden's home and office



He suggests they might have been "planted" there to take Biden down



This is the same guy who said Guam might tip over and capsize in the ocean from overpopulation pic.twitter.com/X524WC4zoy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 12, 2023

The man who thought Guam could tip over believes this nonsense isn’t shocking, but it underscores how there are more liberals than expected who probably believe this tin foil hat drivel. It also highlights how the Left reacts when the self-righteous complex exhibited by Democrats blows up in their face. They feel they can never be wrong, and when they look like morons, it’s someone else’s fault. That’s puerile at its core.

The Department of Justice has appointed a special counsel to review these security breaches.