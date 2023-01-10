Another Anti-Trump Investigation Has Wrapped in Georgia, But Will the Findings Be Released?

You can say that Donald Trump is “Teflon,” given how many attempts have been made to indict this man on every charge in our current legal code. Attorneys, who also happen to be significant allies of the Democratic Party, have tried to ensnare the man in some legal tangle in just about every way—all attempts have failed. They’ve tried Russian collusion for years, only for that to devolve into pure tin foil hat material because there was no corroborating evidence, let alone a smoking gun. Every bombshell report died on the vine due to a lack of evidence. They finally got a hold of his taxes. The only thing memorable in those documents is something Trump already admitted: that he became poorer while running the country. A not-so-shocking development from a man who had to step away from his billion-dollar real estate empire. The January 6 riot was stretched to the limits of imagination by trying to gaslight Americans into thinking the civil unrest was an armed rebellion executed and planned by the former president, which never resonated with voters. Oh, and let’s not forget the Ukrainian quid pro quo that never happened.

The Left has led a pervasive and aggressive legal campaign to destroy Donald Trump, which continues to this day. But an investigation into whether Trump and his allies interfered in the vote returns for the state of Georgia during the 2020 election has concluded, though we don’t know if the findings will be made public (via The Hill):

The Fulton County special grand jury has wrapped up its investigation into former President Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. In court filings submitted Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the grand jury had filed its final report and he ordered the grand jury dissolved, almost one year after District Attorney Fani Willis (D) first put in a request for assistance in her investigation. A hearing is slated for Jan. 24 to decide whether the report should be made public. “The Court thanks the grand jurors for their dedication, professionalism, and significant commitment of time and attention to this important matter. It was no small sacrifice to serve,” McBurney wrote in the brief filing. Willis launched a probe in early 2021 regarding whether Trump and his allies tried to interfere in the state’s election results in light of audio released by The Washington Post in which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find” more than 11,000 votes needed to change President Biden’s win in the state.

You can just prepare for the headlines here. We have another ‘walls are closing in on Trump’ story, which will probably fizzle. For a party that says, ‘get over 2020 and Trump,’ they have a peculiar way of yanking us back to 2015-2016 to find reasons to gin up hatred for the man. Maybe that’s their coping mechanism for their lack of an agenda, made even more complicated since the leader of the Democrats—Joe Biden—is virtually devoid of mental cognition right now.