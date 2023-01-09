The Washington Post Had the Least Shocking Report About Russia and the 2016 Election Today

I have one question for the liberal media: are you new here? It’s astounding how slowly the liberal media has come to realize that a) they’re wrong about everything, especially when it comes to the 2016 election, and b) every story they dismiss as a conspiracy theory because it offends their political sensibilities turns out to be true.

Every COVID conspiracy was virtually proven to be factual. The Hunter Biden laptop was not Russian disinformation in 2020—and Russian trolls on Twitter had little to no impact on the 2016 race. The latter is something everyone who isn’t a drooling vegetable has known since 2017. The fact that liberal America believed, and to a certain extent still does, that 100,000 rubles in Facebook ads tilted the election is borderline psychotic. The fact that liberal America believes, still for the most part, that Russia hacked voting machines is pure cocaine-addled lunacy.

Hillary Clinton will never be president—let that dream go. Once you realize that Mrs. Hillary ‘I mishandled classified information and should be in jail’ Clinton won’t be president is the point where the healing process begins. Still, we all know liberals don’t like recovery. They want to rip things apart, this country included, in a savage and nonsensical cycle of self-harm that no lunatic asylum can treat.

So, when The Washington Post publishes a report showing that Russian social media presence had virtually no impact on an election that became one of the most astounding political upsets in modern American political history years after the fact, I shrug.

"Russian trolls on Twitter had little influence on 2016 voters." Like, welcome to six years ago, man (via WaPo):

Russian influence operations on Twitter in the 2016 presidential election reached relatively few users, most of whom were highly partisan Republicans, and the Russian accounts had no measurable impact in changing minds or influencing voter behavior, according to a study out this morning. The study, which the New York University Center for Social Media and Politics helmed, explores the limits of what Russian disinformation and misinformation was able to achieve on one major social media platform in the 2016 elections. […] Key findings of the report: Only 1 percent of Twitter users accounted for 70 percent of the exposure to accounts that Twitter identified as Russian troll accounts.

Highly partisan Republicans were exposed to nine times more posts than non-Republicans.

Content from the news media and U.S. politicians dwarfed the amount of Russian influence content the electorate was exposed to during the 2016 race.

There was no measurable impact on “political attitudes, polarization, and vote preferences and behavior” from the Russian accounts and posts.

Yet, this isn’t our first rodeo. We all know that these clowns probably knew that there was nothing to the Russian collusion story—or these Kremlin-backed trolls—but buried the truth to avoid looking like idiots, hoping if they admitted it years later, we’d forget their criminal misdeeds in their reporting on this beat—not a chance.