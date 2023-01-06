Will the Alleged Chip Roy-Kevin McCarthy Deal Secure the Votes?

Spencer has been covering the mayhem on the House floor, where Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has repeatedly demonstrated that he doesn’t have the votes to become the speaker of the House of Representatives. Since Tuesday, it’s been a congressional battle royale, with McCarthy falling short every time. You cannot lower the benchmark to a plurality of the quorum because Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has earned more votes in the last several or so ballots. McCarthy still has 20 or so House Republicans who remain in a state of rebellion against him.

As the House votes on speakership for the 12th time, McCarthy still doesn’t have the votes, despite news of a deal between McCarthy and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), one of the faces of the anti-McCarthy bloc. Still, it’s unknown if this secures McCarthy the votes. The California Republican cannot afford to lose more than four members from the GOP caucus. Even if the purported Roy-McCarthy deal carries ten members—it’s not enough.

🚨🚨🚨NEWS— KEVIN MCCARTHY ANNOUNCES ON GOP CALL THAT HE AND CHIP ROY HAVE A DEAL — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2023

McCarthy says the motion to vacate is at ONE. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2023

in the back of the House chamber, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer is deep in convo with Chip Roy



Emmer and Roy have both been part of the negotiations around the McCarthy-Roy deal. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2023

Lots of things are fluid:



But one GOP source tells me they believe plan is: Show they have momentum. Move to adjourn. Then com back tonight and vote again. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 6, 2023

And it appears McCarthy remains short, as the goal of this ballot is to shave off some anti-McCarthy votes, show that the momentum is on his side, and demonstrate that he can whip the votes for things other than a motion to adjourn.If there’s momentum toward McCarthy, and some of the rebels defect on this vote, there could be another adjournment until tonight for another speakership ballot. Then again, some on the Hill say there's no official deal between Roy and McCarthy, but one could be forged soon.

"No deal. But close." That's how one House GOP aide described Friday morning's conference meeting to me. Says "votes over the weekend are near certain" but that there's still a "math problem" as members leave town.



House set to reconvene in about 30 minutes for the 12th ballot. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 6, 2023

This circus isn’t over.

UPDATE: Anti-McCarthy bloc has been whittled down significantly.

List of 20 MCCARTHY detractors vote on 12th ballot with FLIPS TO SUPPORT HIM:

1. Biggs - Jordan

2. Bishop - MCCARTHY

3. Boebert - Hern

4. Brecheen - MCCARTHY

5. Cloud - MCCARTHY

6. Clyde - MCCARTHY

7. Crane - Hern

8. Donalds - MCCARTHY

9. Gaetz - Jordan

10. Good - Jordan — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) January 6, 2023

13. Luna - MCCARTHY

14. Mary Miller - MCCARTHY

15. Norman - MCCARTHY



That's 8 flips so far — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) January 6, 2023

18. Rosendale - Hern (extended pause after saying "Kevin")

19. Roy - MCCARTHY

20. Self - MCCARTHY



That's 11 flips for McCarthy. Spartz also flips from voting present to McCarthy. Waiting for Gosar and Ogles vote at the end of the roll call since they missed first round. — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) January 6, 2023

14 GOP flipped from no to yes for McCarthy on 12th ballot:

Dan Bishop

Josh Brecheen

Michael Cloud

Andrew Clyde

Byron Donalds

Paul Gosar

Anna Paulina Luna

Mary Miller

Ralph Norman

Andy Ogles

Scott Perry

Chip Roy

Keith Self

Victoria Spartz (previously voted present) — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) January 6, 2023

McCarthy is definitely within striking distance, but these last holdouts aren’t gonna be easy. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2023