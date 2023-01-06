Will the Alleged Chip Roy-Kevin McCarthy Deal Secure the Votes?

Spencer has been covering the mayhem on the House floor, where Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has repeatedly demonstrated that he doesn’t have the votes to become the speaker of the House of Representatives. Since Tuesday, it’s been a congressional battle royale, with McCarthy falling short every time. You cannot lower the benchmark to a plurality of the quorum because Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has earned more votes in the last several or so ballots. McCarthy still has 20 or so House Republicans who remain in a state of rebellion against him.
As the House votes on speakership for the 12th time, McCarthy still doesn’t have the votes, despite news of a deal between McCarthy and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), one of the faces of the anti-McCarthy bloc. Still, it’s unknown if this secures McCarthy the votes. The California Republican cannot afford to lose more than four members from the GOP caucus. Even if the purported Roy-McCarthy deal carries ten members—it’s not enough.
🚨🚨🚨NEWS— KEVIN MCCARTHY ANNOUNCES ON GOP CALL THAT HE AND CHIP ROY HAVE A DEAL— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2023
McCarthy says the motion to vacate is at ONE.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2023
in the back of the House chamber, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer is deep in convo with Chip Roy— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2023
Emmer and Roy have both been part of the negotiations around the McCarthy-Roy deal.
Lots of things are fluid:— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 6, 2023
But one GOP source tells me they believe plan is: Show they have momentum. Move to adjourn. Then com back tonight and vote again.
And it appears McCarthy remains short, as the goal of this ballot is to shave off some anti-McCarthy votes, show that the momentum is on his side, and demonstrate that he can whip the votes for things other than a motion to adjourn.If there’s momentum toward McCarthy, and some of the rebels defect on this vote, there could be another adjournment until tonight for another speakership ballot. Then again, some on the Hill say there's no official deal between Roy and McCarthy, but one could be forged soon.
"No deal. But close." That's how one House GOP aide described Friday morning's conference meeting to me. Says "votes over the weekend are near certain" but that there's still a "math problem" as members leave town.— Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 6, 2023
House set to reconvene in about 30 minutes for the 12th ballot.
This circus isn’t over.
UPDATE: Anti-McCarthy bloc has been whittled down significantly.
List of 20 MCCARTHY detractors vote on 12th ballot with FLIPS TO SUPPORT HIM:— Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) January 6, 2023
That's 11 flips for McCarthy. Spartz also flips from voting present to McCarthy. Waiting for Gosar and Ogles vote at the end of the roll call since they missed first round.
14 GOP flipped from no to yes for McCarthy on 12th ballot:— Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) January 6, 2023
McCarthy is definitely within striking distance, but these last holdouts aren’t gonna be easy.— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2023
McCarthy was just three votes shy on the 12th ballot. The House tends to be a body of momentum.— Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) January 6, 2023
