Tipsheet

Will the Alleged Chip Roy-Kevin McCarthy Deal Secure the Votes?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 06, 2023 12:35 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Spencer has been covering the mayhem on the House floor, where Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has repeatedly demonstrated that he doesn’t have the votes to become the speaker of the House of Representatives. Since Tuesday, it’s been a congressional battle royale, with McCarthy falling short every time. You cannot lower the benchmark to a plurality of the quorum because Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has earned more votes in the last several or so ballots. McCarthy still has 20 or so House Republicans who remain in a state of rebellion against him. 

As the House votes on speakership for the 12th time, McCarthy still doesn’t have the votes, despite news of a deal between McCarthy and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), one of the faces of the anti-McCarthy bloc. Still, it’s unknown if this secures McCarthy the votes. The California Republican cannot afford to lose more than four members from the GOP caucus. Even if the purported Roy-McCarthy deal carries ten members—it’s not enough.

And it appears McCarthy remains short, as the goal of this ballot is to shave off some anti-McCarthy votes, show that the momentum is on his side, and demonstrate that he can whip the votes for things other than a motion to adjourn.If there’s momentum toward McCarthy, and some of the rebels defect on this vote, there could be another adjournment until tonight for another speakership ballot. Then again, some on the Hill say there's no official deal between Roy and McCarthy, but one could be forged soon.

This circus isn’t over.

UPDATE: Anti-McCarthy bloc has been whittled down significantly

