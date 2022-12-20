The New York Times Appears to Not Understand How the Supreme Court Works
Former DHS Official Urges Congress Not to Provide Additional Funds for the Agency
Why Former AMA President's COVID-19 Vaccine Statements Are Being Called a 'Watershed Momen...
Why Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene Fighting Isn't New
Democrats' Omnibus Bill Throws Billions at Border Security...But It's Not What You Think
House Republicans Putting Senators on Notice Over Omnibus
Nancy Pelosi Brags About Monstrous Spending Bill
By the Way, It Sure is Looking Like Joe Manchin Got Rolled By...
We Now Know Why NPR Called Hunter Biden's Laptop a 'Non-Story'
Liberal Writer Shreds the January 6 Criminal Referral Facade With a One Tweet
Democrats' Omnibus Gives Billions to IRS for Tax 'Enforcement'
What Steps Has Biden Taken to Reduce Illegal Immigration?
This Became the Leading Cause of Death for American Children During the Pandemic
20,000 Migrants Were Waiting Near El Paso for Title 42’s Expiration: Report
The Rampant Chaos Is Escalating and Title 42 Hasn't Even Ended Yet
Tipsheet

Why Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene Fighting Isn't New

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 20, 2022 2:05 PM
Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

The feud is back between Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA); this time, it’s about the looming fight for the House speakership. Neither of them is running, but Greene took a swipe at Boebert for supposedly being a bit recalcitrant regarding support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) candidacy. Most of the House Republicans who could have challenged McCarthy successfully—Steve Scalise or Jim Banks—opted out, which paved a clear path for the California Republican to take the gavel, though shenanigans could ensue. There are reports of more than a dozen Republicans who aren’t sold on McCarthy. 

Ten years ago, these sorts of scenarios where a Democrat could get the votes to become the next speaker with a Republican majority seemed far-fetched for apparent reasons: that could happen if things don’t improve. Then again, I’m also hoping that these anti-McCarthyites whine for a few more days and then vote for the man regardless because how embarrassing would that be to have Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) become the next Speaker of the House? Could it be more humiliating than the GOP losing to a Democrat who can’t speak in complete sentences and will soon be the next senator from Pennsylvania? Maybe.

Greene posted a short Twitter thread about how Boebert needs to get off the pot and end the high school drama between them. Both Greene and McCarthy donated to Boebert’s re-election, which she barely won, partially due to her district being redrawn, making it more competitive but also voters becoming fatigued with her Trump-like antics.

Yet, the fight between these two women has been known for months, with the pair reportedly hating each other. They almost came to blows in one run-in, despite both heckling Biden’s State of the Union address last year. Politico had a piece in April that supposedly detailed the House Freedom Caucus' internal drama. However, in that article, Boebert was described as more of the team player, not Greene, along with the alleged disgust Boebert feels being linked to the Georgia Republican. Both women gained notoriety for their no-holds-barred attacks against Democrats—they’re both bomb throwers. There could be some women-hating-women dynamics here, but the two got at each other like this isn’t a new story. The roles, however, appear to have changed—with Greene wanting to get McCarthy in as speaker and then wrecking the Biden agenda as best as this slim GOP House majority can in the next Congress.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal Writer Shreds the January 6 Criminal Referral Facade With a One Tweet Matt Vespa
We Now Know Why NPR Called Hunter Biden's Laptop a 'Non-Story' Katie Pavlich
Idiot Leftist Of The Year Nominee No. 4 Derek Hunter
House Republicans Putting Senators on Notice Over Omnibus Rebecca Downs
Why Many Conservatives Won't Be With Their Children or Grandchildren This Christmas Dennis Prager
Nancy Pelosi Brags About Monstrous Spending Bill Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Liberal Writer Shreds the January 6 Criminal Referral Facade With a One Tweet Matt Vespa