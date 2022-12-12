Here Are More Details About the Atrocious Backdoor Amnesty Deal on the Hill

We’ve torched this amnesty deal to the point where it should be a burned-out cinder in an ashtray. Senate Republicans and now-ex-Democrats are trying to push through a bill granting amnesty to millions of illegal aliens. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), who just left the Democratic Party, are the brain trust of this legislation that is sure to infuriate the rest of the conservative base when they read the fine print. On the other side, keep looking for how major labor unions, who are no fans of rampant illegal immigration, react to this bill. There will be no hearings—that would expose the grand amnesty plan.

Two million recipients of Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals will get put on the pathway to citizenship. Still, they can sponsor extended family members once they’re through the process. It doesn’t resolve the immigration issue, secure the border, or take it off the table for either party. All it does is reset the clock for another mass amnesty action for the next generation because these bills will undoubtedly incentivize more people to come here illegally if they know Washington will citizenship-track them eventually. Other details are distractions like hiring more border patrol officers, expedited deportation, and salary hikes. Notice how there’s no border wall funding (via Fox News):

And @SenThomTillis wants to put up a big “come on in” sign by giving amnesty to millions https://t.co/yntonI8M9c — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) December 10, 2022

This is the closest to bragging about his amnesty surrender you will find on @SenThomTillis. Let's honor our Border Patrolmen by inviting in millions more illegal aliens, or something. https://t.co/NaBbuIRwUr — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 9, 2022





A summary document, obtained by Fox, goes into greater detail about what the plan would include -- specifically that it would set a minimum staffing level at 20,500 Border Patrol agents and would raise pay for agents -- who have been at the frontlines of the border crisis since it started in early 2021-- by 14 percent. It would also hire an additional 600 officers annually for Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) who staff the ports of entry, who would be relied on more under the proposal. The bill also would "make investments" in U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers and immigration judges and courts -- which have been facing significant backlogs. On the pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients and DACA-eligible illegal immigrants, it would cap eligibility for those who have been in the U.S. since 2018, were under 18 when they arrived and were no older than 38 in 2012. But the framework also includes a provision on legal immigration to "recapture" green cards from past fiscal years. This would take the difference between the number of green cards authorized by Congress and the number actually given out for each year and make that number of green cards automatically available. It is a provision that has called for by not only immigrant activist groups but also by Big Tech-backed groups like FWD.us, as the employment visas would overwhelmingly affect tech workers from India and China who have come in via temporary visas but are facing a backlog of green card applications. The measure has received bipartisan support but has failed to get through Congress. The summary calculates the number of visas to be made available to be approximately 200,000. […] Former acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan and former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan, released a statement describing the proposal as "nothing more than amnesty, cloaked with the fig leaf of ‘more funding’ for Border Patrol." "In reality, this proposal would do nothing except encourage more families around the world to put their children, of all ages, in the hands of the cartels, enriching these blood-thirsty and savage organizations, driving even-higher numbers of unaccompanied minors to the border, and further overwhelming an already besieged Border Patrol," they said.

Focus on the amnesty provisions, and how much of this won’t solve the border crisis Biden created—none of it is good. The bill's core is a softer version of what Democrats want, and we have some spineless Senate Republicans going along with it, thinking they will be rewarded for these measures. The worst part is that the poll of GOP support in the Senate mainly comprises people already leaving public life. Weaken asylum benchmarks, deport people who shouldn’t be here, have no pathway to citizenship, no chain migration, finish the wall, and separate the families upon arrest at the border. The Ritz-Carlton treatment must end at the minimum to send the message: don’t come illegally. And no, just because your country is a hell-hole doesn’t mean you qualify for asylum.