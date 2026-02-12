It Is Right and Proper to Laugh at the Suffering of Journalists
San Francisco Teachers' Union Is on Strike. Here's What They Just Demanded of Parents.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 12, 2026 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Teachers in San Francisco are on strike, apparently. They're demanding a nine percent pay raise and other concessions including fully funded healthcare benefits. The district, where less than half of students are proficient in reading and math, says it has a $100 million deficit and an ongoing budget crisis that means it can't afford these demands.

Some 50,000 students are now locked out of the classroom. The district has provided parents with work packets and laptops so those students could continue learning and working while the strike drags on, but the teachers' union is telling parents not to homeschool their kids.

Here's more:

And with the strike set to drag into a Wednesday, local parents are now fuming after teachers emailed them and asked them not to encourage any home study.

The district — which says it could lose millions in funding each day the strike goes on — offered homework packets that include “five days of independent study work and practice in both English Language Arts and in Math,” according to its website.

But teachers claim in messages they sent to parents that the packets were a ploy to ensure the district continues to receive funds during the strike, meaning the district would be able to avoid caving to the union’s demands.

“If many families participate in independent study, it reduces pressure on the district and can prolong the strike,” read a screenshot shared on social media. “If you are able, we ask that you do not participate in the independent study provided by the district.”

CALIFORNIA EDUCATION HEALTHCARE

How many times have Leftists and teachers' union members told us they "care" about kids? That unions are vital to students' education and success? Far too many. It's been clear for a while, however, that unions are concerned about one thing: themselves. There's no better illustration of this than the demands from this union.

Remember: "Education is a right." 

Until the teachers go on strike.

More than that, they're worried parents are going to realize how useless the union and many teachers actually are. This writer knows and loves teachers who are good, but there's a lot of rot in the education system that needs to be removed.

Clown car it is.

Bingo.

Tens of thousands of students are locked out of the classroom, and the union is demanding fiscally unsustainable concessions from the district. There's a problem here, and it's the union.

