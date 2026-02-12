Suburban Moms Are Learning Not to Obstruct ICE

While the Left prosecuted President Trump in a Manhattan courtroom, they loved to say "no one is above the law." What they meant, of course, was "Republicans we don't like aren't above the law." For the Left, Democrats and their political allies get a pass on lawbreaking for whatever reasons suit their current political agenda.

It's why Leftist anti-ICE agitators in Minneapolis are shocked when they're arrested, or shot, after they intentionally interfere with ICE operations in the city. Of course, they play the victim card when this happens. Renee Good was just a mom who "dropped her kid off at school," and Alex Pretti was just an ICU nurse.

Now they're playing the "suburban moms" card in an attempt to undermine federal law enforcement efforts and justify the Left's criminal activity.

ICE is arresting and charging suburban moms who protest or document ICE activity with felonies that carry up to 20 years in prison.https://t.co/yI3k03mvfA — Cory Archibald (@CMArchibald) February 11, 2026

Here's how Reuters framed this story (emphasis added):

Becky Ringstrom was heading home after following federal immigration officers in her gray Kia SUV in suburban Minneapolis when she was suddenly boxed in by unmarked vehicles. At least a half-dozen masked agents jumped out to arrest her, one knocking on her windshield with a metal object as if threatening to use it to break her window.

After the arrest, captured on bystander video verified by Reuters, the 42-year-old mother of seven later said she was transported to Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, where an officer gave her a citation charging her under a federal law that criminalizes impeding law enforcement. The official said her name and photo would be added to a government database.

a catch-all charge for anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes” with a federal officer conducting official duties. The statute can be charged as a felony or misdemeanor. As a felony, it carries up to 20 years in prison, but penalties beyond eight years are reserved for people who use “a deadly or dangerous weapon” or cause an injury. The arrest of Ringstrom became the latest detention of one of thousands of local activists for violating Title 18, Section 111 of the U.S. Code,The statute can be charged as a felony or misdemeanor. As a felony, it carries up to 20 years in prison, but penalties beyond eight years are reserved for people who use “a deadly or dangerous weapon” or cause an injury.

A Reuters review of federal court records found that the Trump administration has prosecuted at least 655 people under that charge across the U.S. since a series of city-focused immigration crackdowns began last summer. That’s more than double the prosecutions during the same period in 2024-2025, according to a review of publicly available criminal filings in Westlaw, a legal research database owned by Thomson Reuters.

So Reuters admits in the opening paragraph that Ringstrom was following ICE vehicles. The law is clear: that's an attempt to interfere with federal law enforcement. You do not have the right to follow ICE agents. You are not a "legal observer." You are obstructing their efforts to enforce immigration laws.

If Ringstrom had stayed home with her seven children, she wouldn't have been arrested.

And, of course, Reuters is obfuscating the reality of what these protesters are doing.

So uh you all seem very uneducated but let me explain how the world works:



1 - you obstruct justice, violate the speed limit, endanger other drivers and pedestrians, and cause havoc in your efforts to find meaning in your empty lives

2 - law enforcement tells you to pull over

3… — Chris (@chriswithans) February 11, 2026

Every single step escalates your crime. The only way to avoid arrest, as the X user points out, is not to do any of this.

Blowing up your future with a federal obstruction charge for the sake of a public virtue flex is certainly… a choice. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 11, 2026

Not one illegal immigrant cares about Ringstrom or any of the other AWFULs who are facing charges for "protecting" them. In fact, some of these illegals would likely rob or harm these women and not bat an eye.

Stop lying.



According to the article, people aren’t being arrested for simply protesting or documenting. They are being charged for Section 111 of the U.S. Code: interfering with a federal officer conducting official duties. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) February 11, 2026

It's not hard. Don't interfere.

Good.



And for all of those "suburban moms," here's the law: pic.twitter.com/HdreVNiY1r — ᗷOOᗰEᖇ ᑕᗩᖇOᒪYᑎ (@thurmanlady1) February 11, 2026

It's plain as day.

Obstruction of federal law enforcement is illegal. https://t.co/7WK2i0Zv39 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 12, 2026

Yes, it is. And no one is above the law.

Are you implying that suburban moms are above the law? https://t.co/2LogP4QuGz — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 12, 2026

That (D)epends. Suburban moms who protested COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates were subject to the full weight of the law.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

