Local VA School Board Finally Fires Superintendent at the Center of Student Rapist Scandal

The wheels of justice spin slowly, even for scandals as painful as this one that engulfed Loudoun County’s school board. It’s the case that became a campaign issue during Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election, a prime example of how our schools have run amok. To recap, the Virginia school board was accused of covering up sexual assaults by a student who, according to initial reports, identified as “gender fluid.” This student raped a girl at Stone Bridge High School—a judge found sufficient evidence that this person coerced a female student to perform at least two sex acts. Yet, this student wasn’t held accountable. To the contrary, the accused youth was transferred to Broad Run High School in Ashburn, where another assault took place.

A grand jury review was eventually conducted, highlighting the systemic failure to address this serious situation. The interests of the school administration were placed higher than that of student safety and the community, with the review board noting there were attempts by school administrators to obstruct their investigation and obfuscate the truth. In a closed two-hour session, the school board voted to fire Superintendent Scott Zeigler immediately on December 6, though he will still be able to collect his $323,000 salary. The school board had recently approved a near-$30,000 raise for Mr. Zeigler last summer (via Loudoun Now):

Following a two-hour closed session to discuss the special grand jury's report on Loudoun County Public Schools administration's handling of two sexual assaults by the same student, the School Board voted unanimously and without public discussion Tuesday to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler immediately and without cause. Under the terms of his contract, since he was fired without cause, Ziegler will be paid his full $323,000 annual salary and compensation for the next year in monthly installments. On top of his salary, his compensation includes perks such as a $12,000 annual vehicle allowance, health insurance and retirement benefits. The School Board had approved a $28,000 raise for Ziegler in July. The special grand jury investigated the school district’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same student, who, after attacking one girl in a bathroom at Stone Bridge High School, was transferred to Broad Run High School where he attacked another girl in an empty classroom. The special grand jury found school administrators prioritized their own best interests over those of the school district and community, blocked transparency to the public, and even attempted to obstruct the jury’s own investigation. The School Board immediately adjourned following its vote, and refused comment outside the building after the meeting. "It’s unfortunate that it took a special grand jury report for anyone to take any action," stated Jessica Smith, the mother of the first victim. "The firing of Ziegler was way overdue and we hope this is the first of many firings of all those who failed these young women who now have to deal with what happened to them for the rest of their lives."

While COVID has been a cacophony of nonsense, science fiction, and nauseating virtue-signaling about mask-wearing, it exposed parents to what their kids were learning in the classroom and was pure nightmare fuel. Add that development to a school board that covers up rapist students, and it’s a recipe for a Chernobyl-like public relations meltdown.

