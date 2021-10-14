Loudon County School District Is Trying to Hide a Nasty Secret Concerning Its 'Woke' Bathroom Policy

There’s another reason to hate school boards. They’ve been rightfully hammered for peddling COVID hysteria garbage. They’re trying to indoctrinate students through this Critical Race Theory, which is no better than left-wing brainwashing. These parents are not die-hard conservatives. In fact, some are quite liberal. They’re just not a bunch of communists like the rest of the ‘woke’ crowd. Yet, in Loudon County, Virginia—there’s another school board scandal brewing. Allegedly, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a ‘gender fluid’ kid last May—and there’s been zero accountability. Former journalist Asra Nomani had a lengthy thread about this case:

Attorneys for the family of the Stone Bridge High School student who was sexually assaulted in the girls’ restroom on May 28 by a boy claiming to be 'gender fluid' today announced they will pursue legal actions against Loudoun County under the provisions of Title IX. The Smith family has retained The Stanley Law Group of Virginia, which will also represent Mr. Smith against "wrongful and unconstitutional" charges filed against him in Circuit Court. Mr. and Mrs. Smith, parents of the student, stated, “The sexual assault our daughter endured should never happen to any young girl, or any child, attending a public school. "But because of indifference and negligence by Loudoun County Public Schools and the Loudoun School Board, it did. And now, it has happened to another girl at another Loudoun County school at the hands of the very same assailant." “The sexual assault on our daughter and the subsequent sexual assault by the same individual were both predictable and preventable." […] The facts are that a male student claiming to be ‘gender fluid’ was permitted to enter the girls’ bathroom on May 28 and sexually assault our daughter. Making matters worse, the school system repeatedly failed to protect her thereafter." "Then, they concealed the sexual assault from the public while considering formalizing a bathroom access policy that would have – and now has – increased the likelihood of sexual assaults like these."

Mr. Smith was recently arrested at a Loudon County School Board meeting. These are the parents that the Biden DOJ has declared domestic terrorists, but this story has been suffocated with a pillow. It’s no shock. They did the same when Hunter Biden’s shenanigans were revealed in 2020. There’s been something of a media blackout because, well—you cannot infuriate the ‘woke’ mob, especially the transgender community. There’s been just one media outlet exception, however, and that’s been from The Washington Post—but there’s a problem (via Newsbusters) [emphasis mine]

Late Wednesday night, The Washington Post became the first liberal news outlet to report the disturbing high school rapes going on in Loudoun County, Virginia. Burying it in their “local” section, the paper ignored key aspects of the story that made it a major scandal for liberal policies: the school board tried to cover it up, had the father of a victim arrested for attempting to speaking out, the attacker was “gender-fluid,” and the school board was trying to get a trans bathroom policy passed. “A teen accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student at a Loudoun County high school in May is also accused in a second sexual assault less than five months later at another county high school, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth’s attorney,” reported Jasmine Hilton, Hannah Natanson, and Justin Jouvenal. But at no point in their article did the three journalists think it was important to note the detail that the attacker was a boy who was wearing a skirt and identified as so-called “gender-fluid.” And while they noted that the second attack happened in an “empty classroom,” they failed to inform readers that the first one happened in a girls’ bathroom.

It’s a great big mess, thanks to political correctness culture. And apparently, rape is not considered a big deal if it means keeping the narrative alive. This is liberal America.