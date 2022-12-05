Ronna McDaniel Has a New Threat to Her RNC Post

The Republican Party botched one of the most winnable election environments in years. It’s a Greek tragedy. The GOP couldn’t establish solid majorities in Congress amid an economic recession that’s the albatross around the neck of Biden and the Democrats. The rising inflation is another issue where voters blame the president, yet his party was able to maintain control of the US Senate. Are we all ready to drink poison? Because this dementia-ridden president still maintains a solid grip on power after this midterm election, as the GOP barely managed to retake the House.

Voters in Pennsylvania, which held a crucial Senate race between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz, opted to elect Fetterman, who is barely cogent due to a massive stroke he suffered during the campaign. The GOP couldn’t beat someone who is semi-mentally functional; what does that say about our party?

The leadership on the Hill and at the Republican National Committee proper all failed their supporters. There must be some accountability, which I know is a hard sell, but we can start by cleaning house at the RNC. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and her ilk promised a red wave, which never materialized. She has had a lackluster track record, presiding over losses in 2018, 2020, and this lifeless performance in 2022. There are arguments that a change is needed. While former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) is a name being floated to challenge McDaniel, another person could toss her hat into the ring: attorney Harmeet Dhillon (via Politico):

Ronna McDaniel is about to draw a challenge to her post as Republican National Committee chair. Harmeet Dhillon, a RNC committeewoman whose firm represents Donald Trump, is prepping a bid for party chair, according to two people familiar with her planning. Dhillon has been talking with fellow RNC members about a prospective run, and those close to Dhillon say a formal launch could come within the next few days. “After three successive terms of underwhelming results at the polls for the GOP, all the while with leaders congratulating ourselves for outstanding performance, I feel that we owe it to our voters to have a serious debate about the leadership of the party and what we must change to actually win in 2024,” Dhillon said in a statement. A Dhillon candidacy would mark the most serious challenge to McDaniel to date. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who ran an unsuccessful bid for New York governor, has also said he is considering a bid, though he has yet to declare his candidacy. Mike Lindell, the MyPillow executive and Trump backer who has risen to prominence through his denial of the 2020 election outcome, has launched a longshot campaign for the post. […] McDaniel, who has been RNC leader since 2017 and would be the longest-serving chair in more than a century should she be reelected to a fourth term, may be tough to unseat. Her allies say she has already received commitments of support from more than 100 members — more than the majority of votes she would need. On Friday, McDaniel received an endorsement from David Bossie, an influential Maryland RNC committeeman once seen as a potential contender for the chairmanship. Trump himself has not endorsed. People close to Dhillon, however, insist that McDaniel’s support is soft and that she could win over those who are unhappy with the party’s disappointing showing in this year’s midterms.

Dhillon was recently in Arizona, making sure no election shenanigans occurred like last time. She’s also been the point of the lance for numerous free speech and civil liberties lawsuits, one of the most notable was her successful legal action against UC Berkeley on behalf of Young America's Foundation and the Berkeley College Republicans over the school's attempts to block lectures by conservative commentators Ann Coulter and Ben Shapiro. Dhillon is an RNC committee member from California, but McDaniel reportedly has some 100 members in the bag, which is more than enough for her to keep her leadership post. Let’s see what happens in the next couple of days. Maybe she can chip away at McDaniel's "soft" base of support.