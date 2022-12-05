Switzerland Considers Banning Electric Vehicle Use Amid Energy Crisis
Rail Worker Posts Thread That Shreds This False Narrative About the Labor Dispute

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 05, 2022
As our friends at Twitchy first wrote, ‘207 Republicans’ got trending on Twitter over removing sick leave from the ongoing labor dispute between rail companies and its workers, which has been an economic iceberg throughout the year. Given the struggling economy, no strike must occur. It’s imperative since the financial cost is projected to be in the neighborhood of $2 billion per day and shutter 30 percent of all freight traffic. Commuter-based trains would virtually cease, and there is no way to nationalize the industry. There aren’t enough trained members of the National Guard to operate these vehicles.  


One rail worker Sam found had the perfect twelve-tweet thread that explains the situation over sick leave and who was responsible for removing it from the contract that Congress is forcing on the unions to avoid a strike. As we reported earlier, when this fiasco was coming to a head toward the end of the 2022 midterms, two of the largest unions, which represent engineers and conductors, balked at the original framework. Out of the twelve major unions, eight supported the agreement, four rejected it, but all of them vowed to stand in solidarity should a strike occur. With Biden’s pro-union acumen unable to break the deadlock, Congress was asked to settle this dispute, which included the Presidential Emergency Board’s recommendation that sick leave be omitted from the new agreement. And yes, Biden selects who sits on the PEB:

 

Yet, while liberals on social media might be infuriated over the sick leave narrative, railroad union workers know who is to blame for the impasse over sick leave. They even drafted press releases about it. 

