Liberal Media Goes Ballistic Over Elon Exposing Twitter's Censorship Operation

Spencer wrote about Twitter revealing what they did internally to squash the Hunter Biden laptop story. We’ve known it was probably happening behind closed doors for years, but now we have the evidence, thanks to Elon Musk’s purchasing of the social media platform. The ‘Twitter Files’ exposed an extensive censorship operation at the company, where employees deleted tweets that their Democratic Party overlords found problematic. The critics would point out that Donald Trump’s staffers made similar requests to Twitter concerning the removal of tweets they found disreputable, but as with anything within liberal media institutions, it wasn’t balanced.

It’s like the talking points the Left shoveled out about the IRS targeting scandal in 2013, where people pointed out that a few progressive non-profits were denied tax-exempt status to show that this wasn’t a partisan operation. The number of conservative non-profits held in regulatory purgatory by the IRS vastly outnumbered that of their liberal counterparts. And like this internal policy at Twitter, it greatly benefitted liberals more than conservatives.

The dirty tricks of the Left and their allies at these companies are being exposed, so the liberal media will likely bury this story. I’ve already seen multiple blue checkmark accounts from liberal commentators likening this development to something akin to a nothing burger. Glenn Greenwald, an independent progressive reporter, might sound like a conservative since he’s appalled by the Left’s penchant for censorship and the muzzling of free speech. He had a spot-on take on how the establishment press will treat the story while also pointing out for the umpteenth time that hacking was in no way involved regarding how The New York Post was able to obtain the information on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“I'll bet anything, these extraordinary documents - showing the extreme pressure and collusion between liberal Twitter execs and Dem Party leaders to censor reporting on Biden - won't be reported by liberal outlets except to mock it and/or use DNC talking points to attack it,” Greenwald tweeted. He then shared a screenshot of these outlets going apoplectic over the social media’s suppression operation being publicly revealed:

Not only is there no evidence that the documents used by the NY Post were the by-product of "hacking" by Russia or anyone else -- Twitter's false excuse for banning discussion of the story -- the NYT has confirmed that the laptop was left and never picked up at the repair store: https://t.co/NskUZpGRfH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

In March, 2022 - almost 18 months after the election was over and the CIA, which invented this lie, got what it wanted: Biden's defeat - the NYT admitted the materials from the laptop were authentic and the story of how the NY Post obtained them was true:https://t.co/q4Uet1wuxG pic.twitter.com/GcGa0b0vdm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

More proof of the key and most-overlooked point on the controversy of Big Tech censorship:



This is not being done autonomously by tech firms. The censorship is being coerced by the in-power Democratic Party, who explicitly wants more censorship online:https://t.co/PUjxrTB0VS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

And, I'll bet anything, these extraordinary documents - showing the extreme pressure and collusion between liberal Twitter execs and Dem Party leaders to censor reporting on Biden - won't be reported by liberal outlets except to mock it and/or use DNC talking points to attack it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

Put another way, it's almost inconceivable to imagine NBC News, CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post - let alone the shitty Brooklyn-based digital tabloids - to give voice to a single person to explain why these documents are so explosive and reveal grave corruption. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

All the little employees of media corporations who don't do any reporting - just tattling on powerless citizens to get them censored - and who are the leading advocates for censorship, predictably attacking @mtaibbi and scoffing at his real reporting:https://t.co/mLXJq0OrK7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

The whole sleazy, in-group liberal gang from NBC, Daily Beast, etc -- all the censorship advocates who think censorship advocacy is somehow compatible with journalism -- are furious that the the acts of their Dem Party allies in getting the Biden story censored are being exposed. pic.twitter.com/IH856r0cd8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

And we all know there are more damning documents about these protocols. Stay tuned.