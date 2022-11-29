Fauci Pretty Much Cites Stalin to Justify China's Draconian COVID Lockdown Measures

Guy already touched upon this earlier today, but Dr. Anthony Fauci needs to get the hell out of our lives. This demented little elf is supposed to retire next month, but can he make his long-awaited exit early? The man has been the epicenter of the COVID hysterics that have plunged the nation into utter chaos. Fauci and his friends at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been a gruesome twosome when doling out COVID protocols fraught with contradictory information or outright science fiction. Sadly, he’s probably not going away even after he submits his retirement papers. Fauci is angling for a media contract and a book deal, so he’s making his final rounds on the liberal media circuit. His stop at CNN had the outgoing COVID panic peddler citing Joseph Stalin regarding China’s fascistic protocols: they’re fine if there’s an end goal like increasing vaccination rates (via Real Clear Politics):





Retiring NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci said the "severe actions" the Chinese have taken are "OK" if there is an "endgame" or purpose like getting everyone vaccinated. "China’s official news agency today published an op-ed asserting that the country’s strict COVID measure are scientific and effective. Are they?" CNN host Jake Tapper asked. "Well when you want to shut down in order to interrupt immediately a process that’s going on like the spread of infection, there should be a purpose to it like you want to make sure you get enough ventilators or enough PPE or you want to get your population vaccinated," Fauci said.

Again, the good news is that Fauci is leaving his position at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and will probably be prominently featured on a liberal network that no one will watch. The bad news is that Fauci might have overtaken the Clintons regarding the title of penicillin-resistant syphilis of the political world.