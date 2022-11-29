CNN Contributor: Dems Shouldn't Be Celebrating Right Now

A blind squirrel eventually finds a nut, so there will be occasions when a network like CNN provides some measured commentary about the 2022 midterm elections. The liberal media remains elated that there was no red tsunami in 2022, even though all indicators pointed to one forming ahead of Election Day. It never happened, and the Republican Party had an electoral performance that ranged from lackluster to embarrassing. Still, while the Left celebrates the lack of a red wave, Hilary Rosen, a Democratic strategist, said there isn’t much to celebrate. Democrats lost the House, and their razor-thin control of the Senate remains in a perpetual state of instability due to Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) often defecting from their party’s main legislative items. Rosen was adamant that both parties have failed the voters—which is a rare moment when a kernel of truth is spoken by a liberal (via Fox News):

CNN political commentator Hilary Rosen was asked on Sunday to respond to her previous midterm prediction and said that while her pessimism about the Senate was "wrong," Democrats still had "nothing to celebrate."

CNN "State of the Union" host Dana Bash played a clip of Rosen's appearance on the show before the midterm elections. Rosen predicted Democrats did not listen to voters during this election cycle on Nov. 6.

"My pessimism about the Senate was wrong," Rosen said. "I think senators ran – we had incumbent senators running really good races against candidates who were weaker, and I think that the house actually was saved by abortion, and I didn’t expect that."

"But, look, we lost the House," she added. "This is nothing to celebrate. We’re still going to have really horrible committee chairmen taking on issues that the American public do not care about. We’re going to have divided ugly government for the next two years. So I’m not celebrating the way some Democrats are, but I do think we’re in a stronger position than certainly I predicted."

Now, let’s take things with a grain of salt. The Democrats’ penchant for hoisting abortion as their saving issue falls flat when facts are tossed into the mix. Every governor that signed bills restricting access to abortion this year won their re-election bids, so I’m not sure abortion provided the robust political defense for Democrats against Republican attacks.