Who's Ready to Die of Laughter Over What the Left Now Finds Racist

One hopes that the category of ‘that’s racist,’ which is an insufferable, albeit momentarily entertaining game the Left plays with everything, will bottom out. It’s reaching a juncture where the word racism is losing meaning because it’s become a punchline as liberal academics stretch the limits of linguistics to target innocuous objects or traditions as being soaked in white supremacy. It’s reached the point where if you say things like “best person for the job” or comment on rising crime, you could be smeared as a racist by the Left.

The dog whistles are many if you live an exhausting and despairing existence as an American liberal, but this latest attempt to lecture the public again carries the qualities of being shocking and unsurprising simultaneously. Here's the latest ‘this is racist’ proclamation: daylight savings time is problematic for people of color (via NY Post):

A recent online article from CNN argued that Daylight Savings Time disproportionately affects the sleep and health of minority communities. The piece, published on Friday by CNN Health reporter Jacqueline Howard, argued that Daylight Savings Time often disrupts sleep, throws off people’s circadian rhythms and can contribute to general health problems. And since people of color have a higher number of health problems, this means observing Daylight Savings Time is more dangerous for them. The piece began by citing Vanderbilt University Medical Center Sleep Division professor, Dr. Beth Malow, who claimed, “Daylight saving time is associated with increased risks of sleep loss, circadian misalignment, and adverse health consequences.” Howard also cited National Institute of Environmental Health Science researcher Chandra Jackson, who stated, “Poor sleep is associated with a host of poor health outcomes, including obesity, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers, including of the breast and colon.” Jackson added the key point, stating, “Many of these health outcomes are more prevalent in the Black population.”

I couldn’t care less. Some people have firm opinions about daylight savings time, with Congress even mulling nixing the tradition altogether, but I don’t mind losing an hour in the spring and gaining an hour in the fall. The only downside is that it gets dark before 5 PM, but I’m not going to reach full froth with rage over that.