Was a Sign Language Interpreter for Broadway's Lion King Fired for Being White?

"For things to be equal, we must discriminate" has become the most visible trend exposing liberal America's rot and rank hypocrisy regarding diversity issues. For a more diverse college campus, there can be only dorms and spaces for non-whites. In other words, "apartheid is good, but only when we do it." The lexicon and communication on these topics have devolved into an Orwellian world. There's no logic on some matters, but you all knew that already. Recently, a sign language interpreter for Broadway's "The Lion King" production was fired for being white. It doesn't explicitly say that, but the insinuation is there (via Outkick):

Sign language interpreter Keith Wann, 53, had joined the production staff for an upcoming “The Lion King on Broadway” 25th-anniversary special. However, Wann says the production team recently fired him. What did he do? What did he not do? According to Wann, he was fired for being white. Wann filed a federal discrimination lawsuit last week against Theatre Development Fund – which staffs Broadway shows with American Sign Language interpreters — and the director of its accessibility programs, Lisa Carling. Carling urged Wann and another recently fired staffer, Christina Mosleh, to “back out” of the show to create room for more black sign-language interpreters, according to the lawsuit. To be fair, it appears Carling is only a stooge. The Post report obtained another email revealing that Shelly Guy, the director of ASL for “The Lion King,” tasked Carling with dismissing “all non-black interpreters.” “Keith Wann, though an amazing ASL performer, is not a black person and therefore should not be representing Lion King,” Guy wrote to Carling.

As someone commented on social media, are lions black? What race have they adopted? The story is in Africa, but the main characters are anthropomorphic animals. There shouldn't be any controversy here, but liberals cannot be content with anything. We're injecting race into a service that helps the deaf and hard of hearing who probably want to see the production and follow along like everyone else in the audience, not giving a baker's you-know-what about the race of the ASL interpreter. There's a manufactured woke fiasco over a story about talking African animals based on something William Shakespeare originally produced; "The Lion King" is just "Hamlet" with mammals.

