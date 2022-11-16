What Michelle Obama's 2016 Election Remarks Say About the Democrats

The 2016 election was the greatest upset in modern American political history. Donald Trump clinched a shocking victory over Hillary Clinton, which stunned the nation and the world. The election also sent the Left off the cliff regarding sanity and ethics. They weaponized the intelligence community, using a piece of Clinton campaign-funded opposition research—the Steele dossier—to manufacture ludicrous allegations about Trump colluding with the Russians. Half of the Democratic Party base thought that the Russians hacked election machines in 2016. Democrats were the original election deniers, and that’s remained steadfast in times when their side has lost.

Hillary Clinton wrote a book as a vehicle for a cathartic release, her coping mechanism as she made peace with the fact that she would never be president of the United States. The institutional Left has not moved on from the 2016 election, which has raged about Trump and Russia for years and even tried to impeach him twice over bogus charges.

Yet, it also seems that high-profile but low-key Michelle Obama has joined the chorus of Democrats voicing their outrage over the 2016 election, saying the moment—a complete repudiation of her husband’s agenda—“still hurts” (via The Hill):

Michelle Obama says six years after Donald Trump’s White House win, his victory “still hurts.” “It felt like something more, something much uglier than a simple political defeat,” Obama said in a clip from the audio version of her forthcoming book, “The Light we Carry,” published Monday by NPR. The part-self-help book, part-memoir is poised to be released on Tuesday. “I couldn’t help but return to the choice our country had made to replace Barack Obama with Donald Trump. What were we to take from that?” Obama said.

We won, and you lost. You guys came right back and said that to us in 2020. For the most part, you’re repeating that line as the Republicans have failed to regain control of the Senate and just barely clinched the majority in the House in what was projected to be a red wave year. Two things remain constant now regarding American elections post-2016. One, Democrats can never let Trump beating Hillary in a presidential contest go. And two, Maricopa County, Arizona, is just incompetent when it comes to counting the votes promptly.