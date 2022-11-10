A Short Rant About Excruciating, Drawn-Out Vote Counting
Tipsheet

There Was No Red Wave, So Elissa Slotkin Survived

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 10, 2022 8:00 AM

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) was deemed high on the target list going into the 2022 midterms. She represents Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, which was one of several districts represented by Democrats that voted for Trump in the 2020 election. Yet, I’m sure Slotkin’s camp breathed sighs of relief when Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) survived the race in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. This contest was one of the bellwethers for a red wave, which never materialized. Republican Tom Barrett couldn’t tread water until the end and lost to Slotkin 51/46.  

The fact that Slotkin was able to win re-election hailing from a Trump district could serve as a bullet point in the more extensive discussion the party must have about the former president, who appears to have done more harm than good this cycle. Yet, Trump is one of many topics regarding what failed in 2022, though a heavy share of the blame does fall on the Republican National Committee, its campaign arms, and the congressional GOP leadership. The 2022 climate was fertile for a red wave, which ended up being more like a low tide. 

 

