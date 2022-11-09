Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Battleground Nevada: We Have Some Insane Numbers Coming Out of Clark County

November 08, 2022
Reports were that Democratic turnout would be down in Clark County, Nevada—a liberal bastion in the state. This dip in voter turnout was expected; even Nevada liberals expected it, which is why there was a mad dash from both camps to lock up Washoe County. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto is now fighting for her political life against Republican Adam Laxalt due to critical voting blocs that are crucial components to the Reid political machine decided to sit out this election. Labor unions refused to endorse Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak. Latino voters had soured on Masto, who didn’t help herself when she ditched an award ceremony from a prominent Hispanic advocacy group. She was going to be honored for her service to the community.

Washoe County is evenly split concerning voter registration, but it’s also a portion of the state hammered by the Biden economic agenda. Nevada, overall, has been bludgeoned by Biden’s inflationary actions. Still, before the polls close, you can track some of the early votes, which has some political observers fretting for Democrats. The figures out of Clark County are insane.


Early voting totals shouldn’t be obsessed over, even when Republicans are in the lead, because Election Day voting usually erases any advantage in these data sets. But the turnout figures could be foreboding.

