Tipsheet

The Magic Number: GOP Still Confident They Can Get to 218 in the House

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 09, 2022 3:50 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Republicans are still favored to retake the House, but last night was an extreme disappointment. Despite the rising crime, an economic recession, and high inflation, there was no red wave. This political climate was probably the best to generate a red wave, but it never materialized. If you can’t sell freedom and liberty, you suck—and the GOP sucked hard on election night. Still, the GOP has an 83 percent chance to reclaim the lower chamber next year.  

“I think we get to 218,” said one senior Republican to Fox News’ Chad Pergram:

We’ll see, but even a slight GOP House majority cannot remove the sting from last night. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is close to losing re-election, and Dr. Oz lost to a man whose half brain-dead. It couldn’t get much worse.  

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

