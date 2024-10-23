Kamala Is in Serious Trouble in Michigan
Is This Really the Woman Who Can Help Harris With Her Blue Wall Problem?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 23, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Things in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are looking pretty shaky for Vice President Kamala Harris with less than two weeks until Election Day. More on that here. 

Former President Barack Obama was in Detroit Tuesday night rallying voters and on Wednesday, twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton threw in her final pitch for a Harris-Walz administration. 

During her 2016 run for the White House, Clinton lost Michigan to former President Donald Trump by 11,000 votes. In fact, the entire blue wall crumbled. 

"It was Hillary Clinton’s 'blue wall' – three Great Lakes battlegrounds that Republicans had banged their heads against for years," the Detroit Free Press reported. "But Donald Trump stormed the blue wall Tuesday, parlaying victories in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania into the presidency. Trump did it on a tide of votes from rural and blue-collar whites. But he was helped by Clinton’s neglect of the region and her failure to fully mobilize her party’s own base, including young voters and African-Americans."

History could be repeating itself. 

