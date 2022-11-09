Iranians Are Protesting Far More Than Hijabs
House GOP Leader's Speech Last Night Was Beyond Tone-Deaf

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 09, 2022
Spencer was more fire and brimstone earlier this morning, but last night was an unmitigated disaster for Republicans. I don't want to hear the spin—it was a disastrous night. To say it was a disappointment would be an understatement. The Republicans had a fertile political climate to generate a wave election year and failed to capitalize, leading to Democrats being able to survive. The first sign of trouble was in Virginia's 7th and 10th congressional races. Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton survived their re-elections, killing any hopes of a red wave crashing into Washington. There were other bellwether races, but these were the surest ones that could point to a massive strung of pick-ups for the Republicans. 

Is the GOP still favored to retake the House? Yes, but we don't know how large it will be—it could be a barely workable majority next session of Congress. And it could come with a Democratic Senate. As of 4:30 am, The New York Times has the Republican Party's chances at retaking the lower chamber at 83 percent. Maybe that's why Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the House Republican Leader, decided to deliver a brief victory speech, where he relished relegating Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats to minority status. 

 

The speech oozed triumphalism, which was the tone we didn't need to hear. Florida was the only state which saw red-wave tangibles—everywhere else, the party got killed or faced an uphill slog to victory. McCarthy's address gave off the aura that 2022 was a throwback to the 2010 Tea Party wave. It wasn't even close, and this detachment from the situation on the ground is probably why we lost this year. We have some Republicans who cannot read the room.

Let's say the House Republicans' majority will be eight seats. The reckless Democratic Party spending will be curtailed. Still, given the rising crime, the high inflation, and the economic recession, Republicans should have been able to develop a compelling messaging campaign. Although unhappy with the economy and their financial situation, voters weren't convinced that the GOP could fix it either. The red wave turned out to be low tide, Mr. Leader. That's why 2022 was a bust for Republicans. 

