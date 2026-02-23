Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
Tipsheet

Mexican Special Forces Kill Mastermind Behind Cartel Terrorism Outbreak

Joseph Chalfant
February 23, 2026
Mexican Special Forces Kill Mastermind Behind Cartel Terrorism Outbreak
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Mexican authorities have announced that they have killed a man known as ‘El Tuli,’ the right-hand man of cartel boss ‘El Mencho,' in a subsequent operation after cartel-led violence swept across Mexico.

El Tuli had reportedly masterminded the CJNG response to the operation that killed the head of their cartel. El Tuli is said to have placed a bounty on the heads of government authorities, paying his criminal henchmen around $1200 per government soldier killed during the outbreak of violence.

Newsweek reported that the cartel underboss was killed while attempting to escape authorities in Jalisco. The Mexican government managed to seize nearly a million dollars of CJNG funds, arms, and El Tuli’s escape vehicle.

The unprecedented wave of violence that took hold over numerous Mexican states saw air travel into multiple regions suspended, 25 Mexican National Guard killed, and a shelter-in-place warning issued for American citizens vacationing in the country.

Airports were reportedly attacked, and cartel members threatened to break into homes and hotels or kill pedestrians indiscriminately on the streets should their demands not be met.

Mexico authorities have come down hard against the cartel, and the situation in the country has seemingly stabilized as flights to Puerto Vallarta have resumed.

