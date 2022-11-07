Does the Most Accurate Single-State Poll Have Red Wave Reaching New Hampshire?

We’ve reported about the red tsunami possibly reaching the Granite State this cycle. They’re races that weren’t considered too competitive, especially during the summer. Then, the August consumer index report and the continued economic woes have made these potential pick-up races for Republicans. Some surveys had all three Democrats—Sen. Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas—fighting for their political lives. Tom Bevan of Real Clear Politics had an exciting tweet about New Hampshire’s races: St. Anslem, the most accurate single-state poll over the past three cycles, has Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc up one over Hassan.

Today's data nugget: St. Anselm has been the most accurate single-state pollster over the last 3 cycles, and they have Bolduc +1. https://t.co/1WIfyw7UHShttps://t.co/LNdQSbDZuT — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 5, 2022

Nationally, Republicans have the momentum heading into Election Day, with inflation, crime, and the economic recession forming strong political winds which conservatives have harnessed at the right time. Democrats are now spending in House districts that Biden carried by 20 points in 2020. Suburban white women have moved away from Democrats by a 26-point margin. Democrats have lost their edge with women voters who are split on the congressional ballot, with 21 percent of Black Americans signaling that they’ll be backing Republicans. It’s all bad news for liberals, which Charlie Cook of the Cook Political Report warned would probably be the case before Labor Day.

During that brief period in August, Democrats passed a spending bill, abortion hysterics were at their peak, and Biden climbed back into the 40s regarding his approval ratings. It’s still garbage, but the liberal media pounced on the news as a sign that the Democrats could turn things around, and then everyone looked at their banking statements at the end of the month. Undecideds in New Hampshire are breaking for Bolduc, so we’ll see what happens tomorrow.