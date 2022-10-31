GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative

They suffocated this story with a pillow, though not after a failed attempt to smear Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterms. We all know about the weird home invasion that occurred at the residence of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on October 28.

David DePape, 42, a visa overstayer, waltzed into the San Francisco residence, wearing nothing but his underwear, armed with a hammer, and attacked Paul Pelosi—Nancy was in Washington DC. There was minimal evidence of forced entry; the dispatcher call described DePape as a “friend,” Thus far, the security camera footage and the body cam footage from the responding officers have yet to be released. Mr. Pelosi could escape to the bathroom, dial 9-1-1, and let the police in before being assaulted by DePape.

The liberal media, in a last-gasp effort, tried to say GOP ads inspired this assault. Not a chance. DePape is a legit psychotic with a lengthy history of mental illness. Sure, the media zeroed in on his 2020 election conspiracy theory peddling to try and paint him like a MAGA Republican. Still, he also bought a birdhouse for the fairy he communicated with before the attack. The endless questions about the bizarre nature of the break-in killed any hope that this could become campaign fodder. Also, no one cares—Biden’s inflationary spending is crushing working families.

With the Democratic Party about to get annihilated in the 2022 midterms, something we’ve known for weeks, the story fizzled out. There are too many issues impacting voters and endless incompetence emanating from the Biden White House for anyone to care about this little home hammer time incident. Still, Rep. Tom Emmers (R-MN) had to call out the liberal media’s double standard regarding the Pelosi hammer assault (via Real Clear Politics):





NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer pushed back against CBS's Margaret Brennan when she blamed Republican campaign ads for inspiring a violent attack on the husband of Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "I never saw anyone after Steve Scalise was shot by a Bernie Sanders supporter... Trying to equate Democrat rhetoric with those actions. Please don't do that," Emmer said on "Face The Nation." "I'm sure people like to talk about anything but what the Democrats have done to this country, which quite frankly is exploding cost of living," he added.

In 2017, James Hodgkinson, an ardent leftist and Bernie Sanders supporter, ambushed the GOP baseball team as they practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. He staked out the area and would have probably killed Republican members of Congress if it weren’t for Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) Capitol Police detail—Scalise is afforded a protective detail being part of the GOP leadership. Hodgkinson had a hit list, but it took months for the FBI to declare it a domestic terror event. Sanders wasn’t blamed for a genuine mass assassination attempt.