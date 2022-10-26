MSNBC Whips Out the Hitler Card When Discussing the 2022 Midterms and Inflation

Nazi comparisons are never accurate, especially when the talking heads at MSNBC try to draw these kinds of parallels in their puerile attempts to smear Republicans. Yet, there’s an extra layer of desperation here. Inflation is hammering American working families, though Democrats don’t seem to care. No, scratch that—they don’t care. It’s an economic issue that’s a figment of everyone’s imagination. Congressional Democrats had 18 months to curb its historic rise but wasted precious time on the Jan. 6 riots and abortion.

Granted, these are two of the three top issues of concern for Democratic voters, with the third being global warming. It was the economic recession, inflation, and crime for everyone else. When the Democratic base is loaded with overwhelming white, educated, and wealthy people, they can waste their time on matters of little to no importance – like climate change. For people who struggle to pay the bills—which happens to be two-thirds of the country that’s living paycheck-to-paycheck—inflation is an issue of a more significant concern than abortion.

Right now, Democrats can’t pivot on that messaging since the 2022 midterms are days away, but that doesn’t mean liberals are done denigrating those who aren’t like them. Matthew Dowd, a former Bushie, went so far as to suggest that Germans were also afraid of high inflation, voted for the Nazi Party, and lost their democracy. That’s the take some on the Left have right now regarding the deteriorating economic conditions—if you’re worried about inflation, you’re no better than those who voted for Hitler (via Mediaite):

MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd drew a parallel between Americans concerned about the price of basic necessities to Germans who “lost their democracy” when Adolf Hitler became dictator. The former GOP strategist and one-time Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in Texas made the comment on Monday’s The ReidOut. […] I’m not going to say that the GOP are Nazis at this point or whatever, but it certainly sounds very familiar to what happened in Germany, which is a bunch of citizens, Adolf Hitler gets a third of the vote, nobody thought it could happen there. They went along because he said he would solve the economy and fix inflation You can hear those sorts of things, and then oh, lo and behold, a few years later they lost their democracy, and they’re all like, “How did that happen here?” That’s my worry. That is my worry. Obviously, the price of a hamburger, the price of milk the price of gas is concerning, but that is a short-term problem. The loss of a democracy will decimate everyone’s freedom.

It's now beyond predictable regarding how Democrats behave when they know they will get clobbered in an election.

‘If we lose, the United States could turn into Nazi Germany.’

There’s been a growing call among whiny liberals that the GOP doesn’t stand for anything while noting the supposed lack of policy talk. Voters don’t care about that because they’ve seen the Democratic Party agenda for the past year-and-a-half, and it’s done nothing but bring pain to working Americans. I guess the tech entrepreneurs, the hippies, and the college faculty are doing okay, but those aren’t winning voting blocs. Sorry, you kill the ‘where’s the beef’ line on policy when you hurl Nazi references. Also, on crime, locking violent criminals up is a solid, popular public safety policy. Just because you disagree with it doesn’t make it unsubstantial, which appears to be the Democrats’ mental roadblock right now.