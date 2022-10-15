A Virginia Democrat Got Triggered Over the Debate Moderator Selection

Democrats don’t want to debate, and this mindset has become as infectious as COVID in politics. Debates are a staple of the political process. Both sides make their case to the people, but that’s only acceptable when the climate favors Democrats, right? Across the country, we have Democrats flat-out rejecting taking the podium. Is it because the economy is in recession, Biden is a drag, and inflation hasn’t spiked this high in nearly a half-century? I feel like a lot of this is grounded in the Democratic Party’s entitlement that they should be the only ones who win elections. Yet, the refusal to debate does cut both ways in Virginia’s 7th congressional district.

I am happy to announce that a debate is set! @LarryOConnor and @LisaDNews at Garfield Auditorium next Friday night at 7pm, hosted by PWC100 and LWV.



See you there @SpanbergerVA07. — Yesli Vega (@yestoyesli) October 14, 2022

Mark your calendars, Virginia!



I’m looking forward to joining a televised debate on Friday, October 21 to discuss the issues that matter most to Virginians in front of a live audience. Thank you to the Prince William Committee of 100 & the @LWVVA for hosting.



See you then! 🇺🇸 — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) October 6, 2022

Republican candidate Yesli Vega declined a late September debate against Democratic incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Fredericksburg. Now, Spanberger might back out of the October debate because she isn’t a fan of the debate moderator. The person who triggered the Democratic congresswoman is our own Larry O’Connor, who Spanberger smeared as a right-wing radio host who spews vitriol and hatred against Democrats. O’Connor was selected as a debate moderator alongside PBS’ Lisa Desjardins, so it’s not like the playing field was rigged.

O’Connor tweeted a response, saying if his debate presence were a distraction to the residents of Virginia’s 7th congressional district, he’d back out, though not before having a one-on-one interview with Spanberger so she can elaborate why she called him a liar. He called on her to retract those lies or do an interview with him.

I have a statement, as well:



I have participated in the 2016 GOP Presidential primary debates in New Hampshire, the 2021 GOP gubernatorial primary debates in VA and the 2022 GOP debates in #VA10. My track record as a fair, balanced and informed moderator stands for itself.

(1/3) https://t.co/aJlSlFTIFu — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 14, 2022

I will not stand in the way of the people of #VA7 from seeing their candidates debate for this important congressional seat.



If my presence is an impediment to the people being informed, I will withdraw from this debate.



(2/3) — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 14, 2022

But @RepSpanberger has used her position to disparage me and my career. She has called me a liar.



I demand she retract those lies or, at the very least, agree to a one-on-one interview so she can repeat them to my face.



You're a member of congress, start acting like one. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 14, 2022

“You're a member of congress, start acting like one,” O'Connor added.