A Virginia Democrat Got Triggered Over the Debate Moderator Selection

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 15, 2022 1:30 PM

Democrats don’t want to debate, and this mindset has become as infectious as COVID in politics. Debates are a staple of the political process. Both sides make their case to the people, but that’s only acceptable when the climate favors Democrats, right? Across the country, we have Democrats flat-out rejecting taking the podium. Is it because the economy is in recession, Biden is a drag, and inflation hasn’t spiked this high in nearly a half-century? I feel like a lot of this is grounded in the Democratic Party’s entitlement that they should be the only ones who win elections. Yet, the refusal to debate does cut both ways in Virginia’s 7th congressional district. 

Republican candidate Yesli Vega declined a late September debate against Democratic incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Fredericksburg. Now, Spanberger might back out of the October debate because she isn’t a fan of the debate moderator. The person who triggered the Democratic congresswoman is our own Larry O’Connor, who Spanberger smeared as a right-wing radio host who spews vitriol and hatred against Democrats. O’Connor was selected as a debate moderator alongside PBS’ Lisa Desjardins, so it’s not like the playing field was rigged.

O’Connor tweeted a response, saying if his debate presence were a distraction to the residents of Virginia’s 7th congressional district, he’d back out, though not before having a one-on-one interview with Spanberger so she can elaborate why she called him a liar. He called on her to retract those lies or do an interview with him.

 “You're a member of congress, start acting like one,” O'Connor added.

