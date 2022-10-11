A 'Big Name' Is on the Chopping Block at CNN

CNN made internal moves that removed some of its worst reporters from the roster. John Harwood is gone, Don Lemon lost his primetime spot, and the network appears to be working towards returning to the days when it reported the news during the Bernard Shaw days. Yet, I’ll believe it when it happens since the network became one of the cornerstone destinations for anti-Trump coverage. One area that gives me pause about the ‘straight news’ makeover is the conspicuous absence of fact checks manufactured like cars on a Ford Motor assembly line during the Trump presidency. Joe Biden has been a serial liar, especially on economic issues. You know the situation is dire when the liberal media can’t even muster writing PolitiFact-like interference posts that ‘explain’ why Biden and the Democrats lie.

Yet, another earth-shattering shakeup could be incoming, as Jon Nicosia teased this week. Whether this will happen in days, weeks, or months, for now, these slow burns are still worth tracking as CNN is dismantling the vestiges of its old guard. All we know is that it’s a “big name,” but one that Nicosia won’t reveal until the end of the week.

SCOOP: Another "big name" about to exit @CNN. (Stay tuned) — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) October 11, 2022

Discovery Executive: "He does not have a place in the new CNN. He reminds us of the Zucker period we are looking to move far from. The only reason he is still on air was not to look like we were 'cleaning house' for political reasons right after the closing" — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) October 11, 2022

I agreed not to report the name until the end of the week. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) October 11, 2022

Should we start a Deadpool here? Jim Acosta seems the logical choice, but we still have 24 hours to take bets/guesses.