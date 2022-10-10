The One Republican Who Could Drive Democrats Insane Next Year

Democrats will need psychiatric therapy in January because we can call this race right now. Republicans will retake the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms—Democrats only had a four-seat majority heading into this current session of Congress. With Joe Biden’s atrocious approval ratings, an economic recession, rising crime, and high inflation—Democrats face a red tsunami. Yes, even some Senate races that looked unreachable look winnable by the day as the Biden agenda continues to hammer American families. Also, Nancy Pelosi has a shoddy record of being an election prognosticator—it’s heinous, actually. But the endless prescriptions written for Democrats for Zoloft, Xanax, and Lexapro will be over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) returning with more clout than ever next session of Congress (via Associated Press):

Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up the crowd for Donald Trump, when the former president rallied voters in Michigan to cast ballots for Republicans, including for control of Congress. Once shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric, the Georgia congresswoman who spent her first term in the House stripped of institutional power by Democrats is being celebrated by Republicans and welcomed into the GOP fold. If Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player shaping the GOP agenda, an agitator with clout. […] This is the outlook for the Republican Party in the Trump era, the normalizing of once fringe figures into the highest ranks of political power. It’s a sign of the GOP’s rightward drift that Greene’s association with extremists and nationalists, violent rhetoric and remarks about Jewish people have found a home in elected office. Her ascent brings into focus the challenge ahead for McCarthy, whose GOP ranks are filling with far-right political stars with the potential to play an oversized role in setting the policies, priorities and tone of the new Congress.

The Left tried to boot her over January 6 nonsense, filing a lawsuit alleging that she should be barred from running for re-election due to 14th Amendment violations. They claimed that Greene gave aid and comfort to America’s enemies through her relentless and feisty attacks against the Democrats. She also said terrible things about Nancy Pelosi, which is protected free speech. To Democrats, saying anything wrong about them constitutes a national security risk, and if you cross that line—you can never run for office again. This gross overreach is why the ‘snowflake’ label only applies to the Left. Luckily, that legal challenge failed, and Greene will not only remain on the ballot but she’ll be re-elected handily to another term.

Because Greene told the truth about Democrats and their internal rot—she was removed from her committee assignments. She did nothing illegal or anything that would constitute conduct unbecoming, but Democrats didn’t like her politically, so she was removed. Thus, they set the precedent that any member of Congress can be muzzled and removed from their committees for no other reason than differing political views. Republicans should restore Greene’s committee assignments and pull Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Ilhan Omar (D-MI) from theirs. It’s only fair.