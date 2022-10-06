Friendly Reminder: Raphael Warnock Is Still a Nasty Piece of Work

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker has been hit with a public relations event that the liberal media will eat up and create consternation among establishment Republicans. The latter groups will lecture about candidate quality again though their slate of candidates has virtually lost all their primaries. Walker will be raked over the coals as some heinous being, though have we forgotten that incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is no saint? If we’re going to discuss character here—Warnock is hot garbage.

Warnock’s baggage isn’t new—the media just buried it. Matthew Foldi, formerly of the Washington Free Beacon, recycled past reports about the Georgia Democrat and pieces from the publication’s senior investigative reporter, Alana Goodman.

THREAD: @ReverendWarnock is a terrible person



I’m going to exclusively post @FreeBeacon stories here—as you read this, ask yourself why Georgia journalists have given Warnock a pass for OVER TWO YEARS #gasen



(1/x) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 4, 2022

QUID PRO QUO: Warnock Fundraises With Steyer After Voting for Legislation That Poured Billions Into Green Energy



By @alanagoodman @FreeBeacon #gasen https://t.co/bxcz7ST560



(3/x) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 4, 2022

ActBlue Under Pressure To Boot Warnock After Ex-Wife Accused Him of Violating Custody Agreement



By @alanagoodman and me @FreeBeacon #gasen https://t.co/Um8cnUFt3w



(9/x) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 4, 2022

What Walker did—allegedly pay for a girlfriend’s abortion—isn’t a scandal, but since the Left changes the definition of words daily, let’s play their game here. Warnock has a lengthy and sordid history of being a horrible human being. Warnock’s ex-wife alleges that he neglected to pay child support and allegedly conducted a sustained campaign of harassment during what appears to be a nasty custody battle; he had subpoenaed her college transcripts. At the time of his 2020 Senate race, he asked for the court proceedings relating to this custody battle to be sealed (via WFB):

The enterprising work of the Washington Post, among others, revealed that the former Alabama Supreme Court justice turned Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore had repeatedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with teenage girls. A trio of Post reporters tracked down four of those women, who attested on-the-record to Moore’s revolting behavior. Fast forward three years to a Senate race in which another set of lurid allegations has surfaced, this time involving Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock. The difference: their political affiliation. Like Moore, the allegations against Warnock involve the abuse of underage children decades ago. They center on a Maryland church camp where a young Warnock served in a senior role, and where he was arrested in 2002 for obstructing a police investigation into alleged abuses taking place on camp grounds. […] We now know, thanks to the intrepid reporting of the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman, that state officials revoked the camp’s authorization to operate, citing unreported incidents of child abuse and a bevy of health and safety violations. One of Warnock’s campers, Anthony Washington, has now come forward, telling Goodman that as a 12-year-old, counselors tossed urine on him and forced him to sleep outside. Try to find a mention of those details in the New York Times, the Washington Post, or Georgia’s most prominent local broadsheet, the Atlantic Journal-Constitution, which has said it ignored the story because one of Warnock’s rivals in the Democratic primary was pushing it, "but the candidate declined to come forward publicly as the source, so the reporters passed on the story." No stopping these fearless investigators!

Regarding scandals, Warnock wins by more than a few touchdowns and at least 1,000 more rushing yards than Walker. The college football hall of famer isn’t the most polished candidate, but he won the primary. Some on the Right would instead use this trip-up to explain how they were right and how their candidates only can win. Sorry, we’re not convinced. McCain and Romney both lost, and there’s gross inauthenticity about the establishment slate, which hasn’t been lost even after the neo-populist overhaul. That’s not to say that every Trump-backed candidate is a home run. This is politics—most of these people will eventually disappoint. But after decades of the same old game and nothing getting done—expect more non-politicians to run and win. Until then, this so-called Walker scandal should fizzle. He might have been caught being a hypocrite. Again, voters expect this, and the latter is the currency of today’s government.