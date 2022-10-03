How Dr. Fauci Hoarded Millions During the COVID Pandemic

The retirement of Dr. Anthony Fauci cannot come soon enough. The panic-addled doctor who delivered the doomsday projections that never came true about COVID is set to turn in his papers come December. Around Christmas time, he said he plans to leave his current job of terrifying us about a virus with a 99.9% survival rate. He and his family will want for nothing as Dr. viral load amassed millions during the pandemic. Fauci’s net worth increased by some $5 million, which was on top of his already substantial net worth. Fauci has been a government bureaucrat for over a half-century (via NY Post)

Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife’s net worth grew by $5 million during the COVID-19 pandemic as thousands of US residents struggled financially, according to a government spending watchdog group. The combined wealth of the 81-year-old retiring director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and his bioethicist wife, Christine Grady, soared from $7.5 million in 2019 to $12.6 million at the end of 2021, according to a report from the non-profit OpenTheBooks. “Despite becoming a figure of controversy, the system has rewarded Dr. Fauci handsomely,” the group’s CEO, Adam Andrzejewski, told Fox News Digital. “While Dr. Fauci has been a government bureaucrat for more than 55 years, his household net worth skyrocketed during the pandemic.” The couple’s wealth boost was due in part to major salary increases, cash awards and royalties, according to the report.

Dr. Fauci recently admitted that making young children’s educational scores crater due to the lockdowns were justified, even though this demographic was the best suited to either evade infection or outright survive the disease. Instead, the medical experts, the Democrats, the media, and the teachers’ union colluded to keep schools chained up, creating a mental health crisis whose impacts we still don’t know among teenagers. Math and reading scores, already not stellar pre-COVID, saw a two-decade regression as kids returned to school following teachers’ unions' realization that they could not remain on permanent vacation forever.

FAUCI: "You have to do something that's rather draconian, and sometimes when you do draconian things, it has collateral negative consequences." pic.twitter.com/fEGAbM588a — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Fauci and others, like those at the CDC, spent endless months expounding on apocalyptic scenarios that never occurred. We weren’t dealing with the ‘Georgia Flu’ from Station Eleven. It quickly became apparent that Democrats were illegally using the virus to expand government power. The protocol regarding preventing the spread of infection became more contradictory, some of which veered into science fiction, and the final straw for the public ironically rested with the rollout of the vaccine.

As Fauci promoted an agenda of lockdowns, death, panic, and fear—he was hoarding cash and waiting for the exit. What a demented little elf.