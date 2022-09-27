What a Top Vaccine Expert Said About the COVID Booster for Young People Will Infuriate Fauci

Joe Biden received a flurry of criticism from the lockdown mafia when he declared the end of the COVID pandemic during his interview with CBS’ Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes. The White House issued clarifications, adding that Biden was distracted by the car show exhibit, which makes you wonder what other little things distract the most powerful man when resolving multiple crises at once. The short answer is that he fails at the job. Yet, with cold and influenza season upon us, the minions at Big Pharma are pushing new COVID boosters, some of which have not undergone human testing.

The pharmaceutical industry was granted legal immunity from all lawsuits relating to the harmful side effects of their vaccines. Did anyone think they weren’t going to cut corners here? Finally, we have some common sense peeking through these clouds of deceit, science fiction, and uncertainty. One vaccine expert who has worked with the US Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health is telling young, healthy Americans to avoid getting the booster because “there is not clear evidence of benefit” (via The Blaze):

A top vaccine expert is advising that healthy young people should not get the latest COVID-19 booster shot because "there's not clear evidence of benefit." Paul Offit is the director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, a member of National Institutes of Health (NIH) working group on vaccines, and a member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC). Previously, Offit was a member of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Offit is also one of the few vaccine experts voicing caution regarding the new COVID boosters. On Aug. 31, the FDA granted emergency use authorizations (EUAs) of COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. The bivalent version of the previous vaccines are for use as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or booster vaccination. Moderna's mRNA booster shots are approved by the FDA for individuals 18 years of age or older, and the Pfizer-BioNTech version is authorized for those 12 or older.

COVID is endemic. If you have been vaccinated and boosted, you might not get the worst case, as we saw routinely pre-vaccine, but you can still get infected. The latter was the big lie the experts and Joe Biden sold to us. In reality, the COVID vaccine is much like the flu shot—it potentially saves you from a hospital trip, but it doesn’t protect against transmission. We have therapeutics to deal with severe symptoms. Our health care system is better equipped to handle COVID now. For once, Biden was right about something: the pandemic is over.

