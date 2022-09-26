Make Italy Great Again: Far Right Coalition Wins Historic General Election

And when I say “right-wing,” I do so with pride. Italy just had a historic election, where the far right has clinched a decisive victory with the country set to have its first female prime minister in Giorgia Meloni of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) Party (via Reuters):

Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's election. Provisional results showed the rightist bloc should have a strong majority in both houses of parliament, potentially giving Italy a rare chance of political stability after years of upheaval and fragile coalitions. […] Projections based on well over half the votes counted put the Brothers of Italy on almost 26%, up from just 4% in the last national election in 2018, as voters opted for a largely untried figure to sort out the nation's many problems. By contrast, her main ally suffered a disastrous night, with Matteo Salvini's League picking up around 9% of the vote, down from more than 17% four years ago, and being overtaken by Meloni in all its traditional fiefdoms in the north. The other major conservative party, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, also scored around 8%, leaving Brothers of Italy the dominant partner.

Like our 2016 election, Italian voters looked to someone unconventional and new to address the nation’s rising domestic and foreign policy issues. Rome has been wracked with political instability due to turnstile governments marked by inter-party drama. With such fragile coalitions, there’s been turnover like no other. Over the summer, Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected the resignation of then-Prime Minister Mario Draghi, asking him to reassess his political situation, namely if he could try to keep his coalition together.





It underscores the harsh and unstable political climate that has engulfed the homeland of the former Roman Empire. Draghi became prime minister after the parliamentary fiasco of January 2021, which led to the resignation of Giuseppe Conte as prime minister. Not so long after that, we have the Draghi crisis of 2022. Italian politics has been on fault lines for years as the There was a feeling that the ship of state was utterly rudderless, and as crises mounted—someone had to take the helm. Ms. Meloni’s party is the undisputed leader of the right-wing coalition that’s about to assume the reins of power in Rome. Will she make Italy great again? One could hope, and I, for one, am hoping for the best for her. Meloni’s win dovetails off Sweden’s recent elections, where its far-right bloc won.