Gross Incompetence? Train Slams into Police Car With Handcuffed Woman Inside

We're a party of law and order and back our police. Yet, they must be forcefully called out when they're in the wrong. This incident had no fatalities but could have easily ended in tragedy. There was no shooting, though a firearm was the subject of a vehicle search.

A 20-year-old woman, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, was arrested and detained near Platteville, Colorado, in Weld County. She was the suspect in a road rage incident in Fort Lupton. Police placed her in handcuffs and put her in the patrol vehicle—standard operating procedure. Did any of the police officers think placing her in the cop car parked on the railway tracks was a good idea? As law enforcement searched Ms. Rio-Gonzalez's pickup truck, an ominous horn could be heard blaring before impact.