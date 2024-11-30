Illegal Alien Caught Smuggling 5-Year-Old Across the Border In Child Trafficking Scheme

Although outgoing President Joe Biden has professed a commitment to fight against sex trafficking that is rocking the United States, his reckless border policies have exacerbated them. Despite the lame-duck president being almost out of office, his policies are still wreaking havoc on American lives and communities.

President-elect Donald Trump can’t take office soon enough.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin reported that an illegal immigrant was caught trying to smuggle a five-year-old girl over the U.S.-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas. According to Lieutenant and spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Chris Olivarez was seen forcing the girl into the back of another smuggler’s vehicle to be then driven to a nearby hotel. The girl’s mom was with the smuggler.

When Texas State Troopers pulled the vehicle over, the police officers found that the mother, who lives in North Carolina, had paid illegal immigrants $8,000 to smuggle her daughter across the southern border after discovering the smugglers through an online service. The smuggler was arrested. However, it was not his first time smuggling children across the border. In 2022, he was caught by authorities for attempting to child traffick minors into the U.S.

Lt. Olivarez said he would recommend charges against the mother for endangering her child but explained that it would be up to the district attorney whether they would prosecute her.

NEW: A blatant case of child trafficking, as TX DPS @LtChrisOlivarez tells FOX cameras captured a smuggler carrying a 5-year-old girl across the border near Del Rio, TX. She was loaded into another smuggler’s vehicle, and driven to a hotel. @TxDPS troopers were watching, and… pic.twitter.com/CVYrllv3xx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 30, 2024

This comes at a time when Trump’s incoming border czar, Tom Homan, promised to contract as much work around immigration that doesn’t require law enforcement officials as possible. His comments come as a result of Democratic sanctuary states continue to push back against Trump’s vow to deport all of the illegal aliens who entered the U.S. during the Biden-Harris Administration.

“[My] plan is, and I’ve been very vocal about this, we’re going to contract as much work out as we can, work that doesn’t require a badge and a gun because I need badges and guns on the street to do the deportation operation,” Homan said.

He is working overtime to obtain extra resources to double the manpower in the pro-illegal immigration states that refuse to cooperate with federal law.

“When it comes to driving a bus, transportation, whether it’s ground or air, whether it’s processing, whether it’s other administrative duties, contract that works out because right now, we’ve got badges and guns doing that work,” Homan said.

Rather than send one officer out to find a rogue illegal immigrant, Homan said he would send a whole team out on the street to find the unlawful aliens wandering U.S. communities.