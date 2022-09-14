The Russian Collusion Hoax Suffers Another Brutal Blow

Like Joe Pesci's character in Casino, this story has been beaten to death, but the Russian collusion hoax has suffered another headshot. As the FBI finds itself in the eye of another public relations storm over their unlawful Mar-a-Lago raid on Aug. 8, we learn that one of the top sources in the collusion witch hunt was a paid FBI informant.

Igor Danchenko, the originator of the Trump pee tape rumor, started earning his Hoover paychecks in March 2017. This development drops, followed by the ongoing narrative that the FBI’s Trump raid was a political hit as over a month has gone by with no smoking gun being unearthed.

Please remind the FBI that the president can declassify whatever document he chooses and keep copies of them at his secured residence that the Secret Service protects. He also has staffers with security clearances—all federally funded. Every president is afforded a staff after leaving office. It’s a nothing burger, just like the Russian collusion hoax. Danchenko was arrested last year for lying to the FBI regarding his work on the Steele Dossier, which was a Clinton campaign-funded political opposition research project and the basis for the entire collusion probe that began at the FBI and was later taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller (via Free Beacon):

The Russia analyst charged with lying to the FBI about his role in crafting the infamous Steele dossier was on the bureau’s payroll as a confidential informant, according to an explosive new court filing released Tuesday. Special Counsel John Durham revealed the FBI hired Igor Danchenko in March 2017, months after the bureau first interviewed him about his work on the dossier. Durham charged Danchenko last year with repeatedly lying to the FBI about his work on the dossier, and his sources for the discredited document. Durham alleges that Danchenko "fabricated" allegations in the dossier that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Danchenko worked at the time for dossier author Christopher Steele, who investigated Donald Trump on behalf of the Clinton campaign. The filing is likely to raise questions about the FBI’s relationship with Danchenko, which ended in October 2020. The FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation against Danchenko in 2009, when he worked as an analyst at the Brookings Institution, a liberal think tank in Washington, D.C. One of Danchenko’s colleagues claimed that Danchenko asked whether he would be willing to sell him classified information. The FBI closed the investigation after Danchenko left the United States in 2011 but did not reopen the probe when he returned. Danchenko began working for Steele’s private intelligence firm, Orbis, after leaving the Brookings Institution. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Steele, a former British intelligence officer, used Danchenko to collect information about Trump’s possible links to Russia. Steele compiled 17 memos based on Danchenko’s claims in what is now known as the dossier. He provided some of the information to the Clinton campaign, the FBI, the State Department, and numerous media outlets.

The Russian collusion fiasco isn’t the only controversy that has FBI fingerprints all over it. The alleged kidnapping plot against Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. It was a plot if you could call it that, which FBI informants hatched. It had zero chance of success and was primarily grounded in angry text messages. One could argue that it was a shoddy FBI entrapment ploy. Nevertheless, Whitmer weaponized the story against Trump during the 2020 election, so the FBI did its job—provide campaign fodder for their Democratic Party allies. With the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, plus their interference on anything involving Hunter Biden and his laptop, that’s three successive elections in which our nation’s most preeminent law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency acted like the Left’s Gestapo force.