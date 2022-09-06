PA's Blue Collar Workers Take a Blowtorch to Joe Biden's College Bailout Plan

Joe Biden was elected partially as someone who could bring stability and unity back to the nation. Those aspects were never threatened under Trump. We had peace and prosperity, and if there were any scintilla of divisiveness—it would be because the liberal media spewed pervasive lies about Trump. Exhibit A would be the Russian collusion hoax. In two years, Biden’s incompetence and utter failure to do even the rudimentary duties of the president's office have been explicitly shown. The media has brought up his age, the slothful attitude at times, and the White House staff’s near-24-hour duty of clarifying the president’s remarks. The mental fatigue exhibited by Biden has been noted, with most of his party waiting for him to be merciful and now announce his intention to run for a second term.

In the meantime, we’re adrift. The nation’s economy is in recession, and America’s working families are crippled by inflation. Now, Mr. Unity, who took on the role of Reichsfuhrer at Independence Hall by declaring all Republicans enemies of the state on September 1, rolled out another divisive policy: bailing out whiny college kids. Most of the country, which is not college educated, is being asked to foot the bill for the most privileged in the nation. To no one’s shock, ‘woke’ degrees aren’t generating six-figure salaries, compounded by the younger generation’s indolent attitude in the workplace. The result is a legion of young progressives who complain about being unable to pay down their loans. Meanwhile, generations before them took out loans, worked through school, and could pay off their debt. The reaction from Pennsylvania’s ironworkers toward this policy is reflective of most of the country (via NY Post):

Blue collar Pennsylvania iron workers took a harsh view of President Biden’s $500 billion student loan giveaway, with many saying it was unfair to those who didn’t take on expensive debt for their degrees. “It’s not going to affect the people that are here, the people that are actually out doing all the work,” said Jim Davis, a supervisor at the Donsco, Inc. iron foundry in south-central Pennsylvania told Fox News. Biden’s “going to help the people in the bigger cities because that’s what [he] wants.” Kevin Wasileski, another worker at the foundry, said if students signed a contract, “they should pay for it.” “Why should I pay for somebody else’s college?” he griped.

The fixation on college debt and forcing the working class to pay off the obligations of the elite indicates the changes within the Democratic Party’s base. The party is now guided by a college-educated elite, whose agenda items reflect that since they’re heavily focused on things that don’t matter to most Americans. No one cares about that much diversity in Hollywood, pronouns, and abortion. Defunding the police is also especially not a top item for most voters across the political spectrum except for this increasingly wealthy, white, and college-educated contingents that now call the shots in the Democratic Party. Democrats, a working-class party—yeah, that’s a good joke. This policy of bailing out college liberals does nothing but spit in their faces.