Here's the Dems' Latest Scare Tactic for the Upcoming Midterms

The Democratic Party’s projected shellacking at the polls this midterm season isn’t as bad as Joe Biden’s poll numbers have improved, though they’ve barely broken 40 percent. It’s also only late August. There’s still a lot of time for the Democrats to screw up. And with inflation still at historic highs, an economic recession, and now a student loan bailout that even The Washington Post finds regressive, wrong, and inflationary—the bad news and the serial incompetence of this administration will jar the memories of voters again. At the same time, the Republican Party’s leadership needs to get more hands-on and help the candidates they have, even if the top brass finds them irreparably flawed. They’re not—the establishment just isn’t happy that their side lost in the primaries. Yet, that’s a story for another time.

Democrats remain aware that they’re on the precipice of electoral annihilation this year. It explains their latest scare tactic as we enter the critical fall months of the 2022 elections. I can’t believe anyone believes this, but Democratic candidates warn voters that a Republican Congress would erase voting rights in three to six months. At least that’s what Colorado’s secretary of state thinks, claiming that the Democrats are trying to “save democracy" (via Mediaite):

That’s the warning from Colorado’s top election official. In an interview with The Guardian published Sunday, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold argued that loyalists to former President Donald Trump could destroy American Democracy — should they win office this fall. “What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people,” Griswold said. Should Democrats not prevail in the upcoming midterms, “the country could lose the right to vote in less than three months,” she said. […] “We are trying to save democracy,” Griswold said.

Put down the crack pipe, lady. The Democrats are the ones raiding the homes of former presidents to serve as warnings not to run for elected office. That’s what the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation did to Donald Trump, sacking Mar-a-Lago earlier this month under the suspicions that nuclear secrets and other classified documents were at the residence. The DOJ strung together a bunch of legal gobbledygook to provide probable cause for a search warrant that was also laughably conceived. We got an illegal raid, follow-up stories about lawyer email tag over the documents in question, and then a sea of black regarding the affidavit that outlined no criminal intent concerning the activities of Mr. Trump. It was a hit job. And for all the ‘save democracy’ platitudes here from the Left, using federal agents as a proto-political police force to chill the opposition is rather noxious to a healthy representative republic, is it not?

The list is infinite regarding what Democrats think might happen if they lose: there will be a meteor strike if we don’t forgive student debt, a total nuclear war if we stop funding the Ukrainians, the Great Flood will happen again if we don’t socialize health care, and Godzilla will arise from the depths of the Marianas Trench if Joe Biden’s Build Back Better isn’t passed during his presidency.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have controlled Congress for the better part of two years and got nothing done, except bailout whiny woke college students at the expense of working Americans, hurl us into a proxy war with Russia, leave billions of military equipment to the Taliban, and drag this nation into an economic recession. The high moment for this White House was when former President Obama came back for a visit.