Liz Cheney's Inability to Read the Room Exposed Again in ABC News Interview

Since losing her primary in Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has increased the irritability gauge that she often aggravates with her incessant war against Donald Trump. The woman is afflicted with an appalling inability to understand why she's lost her career in public life. It's both baffling and engrossing. She lost to primary challenger Harriet Hageman by nearly 40 points, but her takeaway from that brutal drumming is that it was a victory for her.

To make things more delusional, she compared herself to President Abraham Lincoln in her concession speech, which was soaked in condescension and contempt for the Republican Party of which she is a member. Liz, you lost by that epic margin because your priority management was atrocious. You decided to ignore all the domestic crises created by the Biden administration to launch an ill-fated crusade against the undisputed leader of the Republican Party.

After this brutal beatdown, she still wants to fight Donald Trump. Her last term in office was never centered on improving the economy that's in a recession, trying to curb the historic levels of inflation, or finding ways to get our energy crisis under control. It was about finding ways to block Trump from running again. That's not your job. That's the duty of Republican voters in the primaries, Ms. Cheney. Seventy percent of whom supported Trump in 2020 and continue to do so. Smearing your constituents for not believing the quasi-Democratic Party talking points you recycled on major liberal news networks and the Hill did you no favors.

And now, you have the audacity to continue to lecture the party on who is fit for future office? Yeah, the woman who got booted from her congressional seat, a woman who could barely manage to clinch 30 percent of the vote, is going to tell sitting US Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) why they're not eligible for future office. I prefer Republicans who haven't lost their primary challenges.

GOP Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz have “made themselves unfit for future office,” Rep. Liz Cheney tells @jonkarl.



Someone tell this woman that she doesn't have the base of support, the infrastructure required to raise funds to mount a successful national campaign, and the operative sane enough to join this effort guaranteed to fail. You're a relic of the old order, Ms. Cheney. And the only people who would back you—maybe—are Democrats who also hate your guts. And this would only be for a few seconds before they come to their senses and support an actual Democratic Party member for president in the next presidential election.