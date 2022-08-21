Is Don Lemon the Next to be Purged from CNN?

Spencer had the news about CNN’s Brian Stelter this week. He’s gone. The host of Reliable Sources was given the ax amid CNN’s front office shake-up and reorganization of the news outlet’s coverage which has been pilloried as pro-Democratic Party propaganda. The new management at CNN wants to return to the days where CNN was more straight news, less drama, and not the subject of attacks over media bias for peddling explicit Democratic National Committee talking points.

Longtime legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin also announced he was leaving, opting to retire and write a book. Toobin had emerged from the wilderness after The New Yorker fired him by 2020 following a humiliating incident where he exposed himself to the magazine’s staff during a Zoom call. When Stelter was given the boot, people asked if Don Lemon, another insufferable fixture at the network, would be next. That could be in the cards, as a source is spilling the names of who’s next on the butcher’s bill. Yes, Don Lemon is on there:

Source: Once the coming shakeup at @CNN is done, don't expect John Berman, Alisyn Camerota, Jim Acosta, Brianna Keilar, Jake Tapper, John King, and Don Lemon to still be at the network OR have their current show assignments." — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 19, 2022

Source: Stelter was a 'go' because "he was seen as working against current management's goals. Leaking, stirring disatisfaction internally." One CNN source went on to say "He started believing he was the only thing between 'democracy' and anarchy" — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 19, 2022

An example. This "insider" is likely Stelter or his producer: https://t.co/4rcbo4O9gS — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 19, 2022

Ironically, these moves could be bad timing. For CNN, keeping liberals’ massive egos inflated and their moral superiority complex confirmed is their bread and butter. Conservatives and normal people roll their eyes at CNN during the Trump years. Still, liberals were loyal, insane, and glued to these clowns who couldn’t even get a time stamp right regarding a series of emails portrayed as a significant smoking gun during the Russian collusion fiasco. If Trump runs again, the network will need Lemon, Acosta, and others to kick the hornet’s nest again. At the end of the day, while I know gutting CNN of their liberal cancers would be optimal, it’s also a business. So, I could see this going either way regarding these potential firings. The new top brass could get rid of these folks and tread water for 2024, hoping their recent relaunch doesn’t implode. Or they do a 180-degree turn, keep the Trump-hating hosts and contributors, and make a boatload of cash again.