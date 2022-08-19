Donald Trump Is King of the Mountain in Latest New Hampshire Poll

We’ve mentioned this before, but the FBI’s August 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago over the imaginary crimes of mishandling or taking classified documents was probably the biggest in-kind contribution any entity has given a presidential candidate in history. The media, which Matt Taibbi accurately calls the “kingmakers of suck,” seemed poised to make Donald Trump president again until the Justice Department said, “hold my beer.”

It appeared like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would inherit the Trump mantle. He’s a popular governor who, unlike Biden, is presiding over a booming economy. DeSantis has outmaneuvered liberal media attacks against him and defeated left-wing attempts to weaponize corporate America to undercut his agenda. He’s the outsider candidate now, not Trump. There was a real chance that Trump would waste an inordinate amount of time rambling about the 2020 race.

Now, he has a whole new and winning campaign script written for him by the federal government. Trump is the Left’s enemy of the state. They unleashed hordes of federal agents to ransack his home over law violations that do not apply to him concerning classified documents. We’ve known for years that the Justice Department was going rogue, doing the dirty work of the Democratic Party. And the FBI, without fail, executes operations that corroborate the narratives of its detractors.

Trump is the liberal’s public enemy No. 1, a man hated and feared so much by the Left that they’re willing to unleash the full might of the FBI to find anything that could disqualify him from running again. This blowback is already registered in surveys as Trump has catapulted to the top in some critical primary states. In New Hampshire, Mr. Trump is the king of the mountain. DeSantis doesn’t come close (via WMUR):

A new poll shows strong support among New Hampshire Republicans for former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024, but there are some other names in the mix. The latest St. Anselm College Survey Center poll puts Trump at 50% support. The only other possible candidate the Granite State conservative base backs in significant numbers is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who netted 29% in the poll. "We see that Donald Trump still has a commanding lead amongst people who say they're going to vote in the 2024 primary," said Neil Levesque, of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. Far behind but still putting up numbers are U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney at 4%, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley at 3% and former Vice President Mike Pence at 3%. Trailing them are U.S. Ted Cruz, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, all at 1%. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is polling at less than 1%. Just 9% said they are undecided.

Without the raid, I don’t think DeSantis tops Trump in the same poll, but he’d certainly be within striking distance. The problem for the GOP base regarding DeSantis and Trump is that both are fine choices. The base would be happy to vote for either candidate in a 2024 election. DeSantis seems to be the candidate who can unite the GOP fully without dealing with the annoying Trump skeptic/anti-Trump wing. I’d rather be attacking Democrats and the Biden agenda and not explaining to that aforementioned GOP wing why bashing the FBI is justified and not a hypocritical move regarding defunding the police. The primaries are Trump’s to lose at this point, but he should declare soon following this Mar-a-Lago fiasco. Strike it while it’s hot, sir.