Anti-Trump Snowflake Liz Cheney Got Blown Out the Door Last Night

If there was something I misjudged about the Wyoming primary, it’s how bad Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) would lose. The final polls had the incumbent Republican down by at least 30 points heading into Election Day. I thought she would be defeated within the eight-to-twelve-point range, but as it turns out, she got slaughtered. Cheney asked for this brutal drumming when she began a near-obsessive campaign to purge Trumpism from the Republican Party. In that effort, she ingratiated herself with Democrats and forgot why she was re-elected to Congress in 2020. She claimed to be a defender of our constitutional republic, and the people fired her.

As badly as Cheney is getting clobbered now, her deficit is on track to approach 40 pts and she's poised to lose every county except Teton (Jackson Hole). #WYAL — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 17, 2022

The concession speech also provided another reminder of why this woman was sent packing. Cheney compared herself to Abraham Lincoln, took more swipes at Donald Trump, and just expounded on things that provided Wyoming Republicans who voted her out with great confidence that they made the right choice at the polls.

Liz Cheney likens herself to Abraham Lincoln because he also lost elections. pic.twitter.com/7kDFiGJmFO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2022

Cheney is a classic snowflake who thinks her principled stand against Trumpism will echo throughout the ages as the new ‘Goldwater moment.’ No, she was just an anti-Trump Republican who went so crazy that people decided to strip the woman of her congressional credentials.

The entire speech revolved around pervasive grouching about Trump and what he’s said about the arguably unlawful raid on his Mar-a-Lago home. Cheney also appears to suffer from the terrible affliction of being unable to read a room and keeping her mouth shut. The entire Republican Party, even those who aren’t die-hard Trump supporters, were horrified and appalled by this ransacking that looks like a political hit with every passing day.

We often talk about the insufferable condescending nature of American liberalism, where you can find traces of it during Adlai Stevenson’s presidential runs and their incessant need to lecture, which feeds their moral superiority complex. It’s a progressive disease, but Donald Trump’s arrival on the national scene has seen some so-called conservatives fall victim. Cheney exhibited symptoms with her comparison to Lincoln and that extraneous tangent about Ulysses S. Grant and the Battle of the Wilderness. We don’t care, Liz.

The people of Wyoming couldn’t care less either. You smeared them when you referred to Trump supporters as crazy. Did you know that 70 percent of Wyomingites backed the man in 2020? Insulting a proportion of your state’s electorate like that warrants a primary challenge and defeat. Liz let political animus blind her from doing her job. The irony is that Liz seemed pretty content with the Trump presidency and agenda throughout most of his first term. There were no unhinged rants on the Hill from Liz about the Trump presidency. Now, she will risk political decapitation again if she decides to run in 2024 to prevent Trump from entering the Oval Office again.

Some people can’t see the forest through the trees, and that lucky lady last night was Liz Cheney, who doesn’t seem to get that Donald Trump, not her, is the future of the Republican Party. In the meantime, the Trump revenge tour continues to inflict devastating casualties on the anti-Trump win within the GOP. They’ve virtually been wiped out, with a top target added to the butcher’s bill.