Joe Rogan Gets Into Intense Abortion Debate With Babylon Bee CEO

Podcaster, UFC commentator, comedian, and all-around entertainer Joe Rogan will talk to anyone, which is why the left hates him. Rogan is not afraid to discuss anything with any guest, which often puts him at odds with the political correctness ethos that's infested the political left. You all know the rules; speaking with problematic individuals is enabling when it's just a conversation.

One may disagree strongly with the views espoused by Alex Jones, I certainly do—but I'd still talk with the man, especially on his theory for why frogs and shrimp are becoming gay. There is no agenda with Rogan usually when it comes to his interviews. It's a spirited and intense conversation at times. Still, it's up to the listener to come up with their conclusions, as it should be with most media hits that aren't political advertisements.

Rogan affording carte blanche to his guests might seem normal to most, but on issues like COVID, the pro-lockdown crowd was appalled that he would even give a platform to views they found disagreeable. Yes, this is the left in 2022—unabashedly anti-free speech. The discussions about ivermectin and other aspects of the lockdown era prompted a mini-revolt on Spotify, which hosts Rogan's podcast, where a bunch of has-been musicians demanded the company remove their catalogs from their audio files. The "woke" crew grabbed their pitchforks. Rogan was targeted for cancellation for not going along with the destructive, contradictory, and science fiction-based protocols advocated by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC. Spotify, who makes more money off Rogan, happily obliged the demand. The irony in this, repeated often, is that Rogan is not a conservative.

The lefty attacks on Rogan are like the ones on J. K. Rowling in that these two are leftish-of-center to left-wing respectively in their politics but are loathed by progressives because they say things they find disagreeable. Rowling is not onboard with the whole transgender beat, which has earned her a Nazi Reich-Protector designation, even though she's a devoted leftist on everything else. Rowling might not be able to be rehabilitated in the eyes of the left, but the mission to destroy Rogan could be put on pause with his interview with Seth Dillon, CEO of the Babylon Bee. The topic was abortion, and no—Rogan did not take the pro-life position because, again, the man is not a hardcore conservative.

Things got intense when the issue of rape and abortion entered the fray. Dillon stood firm on Rogan's pointed redirects, adding that two wrongs don't make a right when referring to a 14-year-old being raped and impregnated. "I don't think a murder fixes a rape," Dillon said (via NY Post):

Joe Rogan has clashed with a conservative commentator during a heated debate about abortion — even bringing up his own young daughter during the skirmish. The polarizing podcaster — who has previously stated he is “100% for a woman’s right to choose” — referenced the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade with guest Seth Dillon on his Tuesday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “There are women who have been raped who should not have to f–king carry some rapist’s baby,” Rogan exclaimed. “There’s women who have been sexually assaulted before the age of 14.” Dillon — who is the founder and CEO of satirical news site the Babylon Bee — hit back, expressing his pro-life point of view. “There are people who have been born of rape and are alive right now, and are pro-life,” Dillon stated. “They go around speaking and say how, ‘I had a right to live.’ They will go around and make a case, and they were born of a rape.” Rogan firmly disagreed, responding: “You don’t have the right to tell a 14-year-old girl she has to carry a rapist’s baby. Do you understand what you’re saying? You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry her rapist’s baby.” […] “People will say like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative.’ Like you can suck my d–k,” Rogan said. “You don’t know what the f–k you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican,” he declared. “Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just ’cause I support police.”

Rogan's view is probably one that most would agree with—it doesn't mean it's right. The reality is most voters back exceptions to rape and incest concerning abortion. The flip side is that we're talking about cases that constitute less than one percent of all abortions. Yes, it does happen—but the left's obsession with rape regarding abortion has been borderline creepy.

The Indiana case, where a young girl was raped and impregnated at the age of ten, has vanished from the national scene because a) she was raped by her mother's boyfriend, and b) they're probably here illegally. You know, the left relished weaponizing this story against conservatives. They can't now since it exposes Biden's failed border security policy and the fact that the case—at its core—is about child rape and abuse. And yet, the left cheered when they discovered that this story, made a national news item by Joe Biden, who referenced it when the Dobbs case overturned Roe v. Wade, turned out to be true.

Rogan is pro-choice, so I guess the left will take a halftime break in their effort to destroy him, which they will never do. That hasn't stopped them from trying to do so for months now.