FBI Gets More Egg on Its Face Over Failed Entrapment Plot Involving Michigan Governor

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Aug 16, 2022 9:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

It’s an older story but provides another embarrassing tale for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Remember the 2020 kidnapping plot against Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which was later exposed as a failed FBI entrapment plot? The supposed masterminds got charged, but none of them were indicted because the case was marinated with lies. This case was supposed to be a slam-dunk for the feds. It was a train wreck, but the damage was done. Whitmer weaponized the FBI informant-led plot to attack Trump in the waning days of the 2020 election, which was possibly the bureau’s intent. They fabricated evidence to spy on Trump campaign officials and kept the Russian collusion circus going while knowing that it was a Democrat-funded opposition research project that was unverifiable. The FBI has done many an election interference operation since 2016. 

Two of the alleged conspirators are being re-tried, which is led to this FBI informant dropping some damning information about the Justice Department. In May 2020, protesters, some of whom were armed, stormed the state capitol in Lansing. The uproar occurred over Whitmer’s continued use of emergency powers over the COVID pandemic, but the latest development here is that the FBI reportedly told the Michigan police to let the armed protesters into the building. Our friends at Twitchy had it first.

Our great FBI thought that allowing armed protesters inside a state government building would ameliorate the situation transpiring in and around the complex. The incompetence is undefeated. 

