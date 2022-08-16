FBI Gets More Egg on Its Face Over Failed Entrapment Plot Involving Michigan Governor

It’s an older story but provides another embarrassing tale for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Remember the 2020 kidnapping plot against Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which was later exposed as a failed FBI entrapment plot? The supposed masterminds got charged, but none of them were indicted because the case was marinated with lies. This case was supposed to be a slam-dunk for the feds. It was a train wreck, but the damage was done. Whitmer weaponized the FBI informant-led plot to attack Trump in the waning days of the 2020 election, which was possibly the bureau’s intent. They fabricated evidence to spy on Trump campaign officials and kept the Russian collusion circus going while knowing that it was a Democrat-funded opposition research project that was unverifiable. The FBI has done many an election interference operation since 2016.

Two of the alleged conspirators are being re-tried, which is led to this FBI informant dropping some damning information about the Justice Department. In May 2020, protesters, some of whom were armed, stormed the state capitol in Lansing. The uproar occurred over Whitmer’s continued use of emergency powers over the COVID pandemic, but the latest development here is that the FBI reportedly told the Michigan police to let the armed protesters into the building. Our friends at Twitchy had it first.

NEW: According to an FBI informant, the Michigan State Police allowed armed protesters into the Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020, at the specific request of the FBI, which wanted to "de-escalate" the situation. pic.twitter.com/MAGn8bcmrx — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) August 15, 2022

Chappel wore a wire with a live transmitter. Less than a dozen Watchmen were at the event, but in the end hundreds of protestors were allowed into the building. Although the presence of the protestors in the Capitol was disruptive, there was no violence in the end. — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) August 15, 2022

His concern, he told Fox's defense attorney, was that the Watchmen might assault the building. Coincidentally, Fox was at the event that day, but not with the Watchmen, whom he would not meet until June of 2020. pic.twitter.com/E63FPdjhXW — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) August 15, 2022

Chappel said he used his live wire to tell his handlers that the Watchmen were discussing their desire to take violent action and storm the building. According to his testimony, it was his warning that convinced the FBI to ask the MSP to open the doors. — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) August 15, 2022

Our great FBI thought that allowing armed protesters inside a state government building would ameliorate the situation transpiring in and around the complex. The incompetence is undefeated.