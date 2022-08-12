Liz Cheney Unsurprising Picks the Wrong Side Concerning the FBI's Raid on Mar-a-Lago

It’s almost as if Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) knows it’s over. The curtain call is drawing closer. The Wyoming Republican is projected to lose her primary next week, but she’s not going silently into the night. She’s lost her position in the Republican leadership and happily taken the role of GOP sellout in the media to give the veneer that the House investigations into Trump for January 6 are bipartisan. We’re all sick to death of her, and her latest move is genuinely an ‘as expected’ one coming from this congresswoman. She decided to side with the Department of Justice, whose gross overreach was exhibited with this ludicrous raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday (via The Hill):

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Thursday slammed the “sickening” attacks Republican lawmakers have directed toward the FBI agents involved with the search on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, arguing that the remarks are putting personnel at risk. “I have been ashamed to hear members of my party attacking the integrity of the FBI agents involved with the recent Mar-a-Lago search,” Cheney wrote on Twitter. “These are sickening comments that put the lives of patriotic public servants at risk.” Cheney’s statement came days after the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago property — a move that, according to multiple outlets, was part of an ongoing probe into the potential mishandling of documents.

Cheney would grab any set of pom-poms if it meant participating in activities that put her at odds with Trump and the Republican Party. She cannot be this dense, given how Trump cleaned up in the races where he offered endorsements. The former president came damn close to a perfect season. The FBI raid did more to boost his national profile and entrench Republican support for him, which is what Liz didn’t want to happen. She has been adamant that Trump isn’t the future of the Republican Party and would do everything she can to purge the base of his supporters. She failed miserably in that effort, with the destruction of her congressional career now staring her in the face.

Given the lengthy rap sheet of abuse, overreach, and outright corruption with the Russian collusion hoax, she decided to die on the Hill that the FBI is comprised of patriots and faithful public servants. The woman can’t read a room. Maybe that’s why Wyoming is sending her packing, which can’t come soon enough.