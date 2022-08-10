Oh, So That's Why We Had a Spate of Muslim Killings in Albuquerque

The Muslim community in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was rocked by a string of killings that placed everyone on high alert. Four Muslim men were killed in this spate of killings which got the attention of the national media for all the wrong reasons. The Left lusted for the suspect to be a white male, which would mean a rating boondoggle and an extended period from which they could pontificate the trite talking points about race that feeds the liberal mind’s moral superiority complex. It also gives them time to rant about the phantom existential threat we face from white nationalism.

We have been to this rodeo too often to know this is what the liberal media was hoping for; they were expecting to discuss this for hours, if not days. As new developments got released, the chances of a nauseating lecture circuit about white people and racism also decreased significantly. That doesn’t mean these sneery commentaries didn’t sneak into some coverage regarding these heinous crimes. It probably got uttered on MSNBC or a similar network by a guest, but now that we have a suspect and possible motive—this narrative has been slain too.

The suspect, Muhammad Syed, was arrested by police yesterday, is from Afghanistan, and was reportedly not happy that his daughter was marrying a Muslim man of the Shiite faith. Syed is Sunni. These two branches of Islam have had bloody confrontations in the past, though the Sunni interpretation is practiced by the vast majority of the world’s Muslims (via WaPo):

Police announced a breakthrough Tuesday in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, charging a man from Afghanistan — himself a Muslim — with two of the slayings and identifying him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge. Muhammad Syed, 51, was taken into custody a day earlier after a traffic stop more than 100 miles away, authorities said. Three of the four ambush shootings happened in the last two weeks. Police Chief Harold Medina said it was not clear yet whether the deaths should be classified as hate crimes or serial killings or both. Investigators received a tip from the city’s Muslim community that pointed toward Syed, who has lived in the U.S. for about five years, police said Police were looking into possible motives, including an unspecified “interpersonal conflict.” When asked specifically if Syed, a Sunni Muslim, was angry that his daughter married a Shiite Muslim, Deputy Police Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock did not respond directly. He said “motives are still being explored fully to understand what they are.”

So, these murders were in the vein of honor killing, yes? It’s not an actual one since Syed didn’t murder his daughter, but that won’t be discussed or debated for much longer. The suspect is a Muslim serial killer, which means this isn’t worth the time of the national media. When the suspect was unknown, that was a different story—but nonwhite shooters and killers don’t get the attention for obvious reasons. It doesn’t fit a particular narrative.