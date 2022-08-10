Big Government

IRS Job Page Removed After Alarming Description of the Special Agent Position Got Exposed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Aug 10, 2022 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
IRS Job Page Removed After Alarming Description of the Special Agent Position Got Exposed

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Again, there’s that long-running joke that we don’t have a secret police force or an American version of the Schutzstaffel because the Internal Revenue Service exists. Of all agencies in the government, this one probably has the most accurate and up-to-date files on every taxpayer, which is no surprise. It was seen as the most hated agency in America for legitimate purposes, though the FBI and DOJ might have supplanted them given the recent raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. 

Still, the IRS becoming secret police might no longer be a joke. The page was taken down for problematic copy regarding the special agent positions, but screenshots were taken. It read fine regarding the hours, being open to working on weekends, and other rudimentary line items of federal employment. Where most people’s eyes fell out of their sockets should have occurred when it also said that one must be comfortable carrying a firearm and, if necessary, use deadly force. 

Excuse me? The link got taken down, but given what has transpired at the IRS, the FBI, and the DOJ—it sure looks like the organs of the state are mustering for armed confrontation with the Left’s political enemies. Let’s not forget that the IRS got busted for targeting conservative non-profits in 2013. The recent spending bill passed by Senate Democrats aims to appropriate $80 billion to the IRS, which even former commissioners admit won’t be spent efficiently, but it will add another 87,000 employees to the agency to apparently go on search and destroy missions if we don’t pay our taxes. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

FBI Had Rat Near Trump That Led to Mar-A-Lago Raid
Spencer Brown
'Trans Gamer Girl' Seeking 'Daddy': Inside the Mind of the Person Accused of Trying to Murder Brett Kavanaugh
Mia Cathell
Was Last Night's Special Congressional Election in Minnesota Good or Bad News for the GOP?
Guy Benson

Trump Completely Tears NY Attorney General Apart in New Statement and Video
Spencer Brown
WaPo Includes Curious Admission From Jen Psaki While Celebrating Biden's 'Hot Streak'
Rebecca Downs
Here's the Liberal Media's Weak Sauce Take on Trump Pleading the Fifth
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular