IRS Job Page Removed After Alarming Description of the Special Agent Position Got Exposed

Again, there’s that long-running joke that we don’t have a secret police force or an American version of the Schutzstaffel because the Internal Revenue Service exists. Of all agencies in the government, this one probably has the most accurate and up-to-date files on every taxpayer, which is no surprise. It was seen as the most hated agency in America for legitimate purposes, though the FBI and DOJ might have supplanted them given the recent raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

Still, the IRS becoming secret police might no longer be a joke. The page was taken down for problematic copy regarding the special agent positions, but screenshots were taken. It read fine regarding the hours, being open to working on weekends, and other rudimentary line items of federal employment. Where most people’s eyes fell out of their sockets should have occurred when it also said that one must be comfortable carrying a firearm and, if necessary, use deadly force.

The IRS is hiring new special agents!



Requirements include working min “50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends” and “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”https://t.co/uvwbrAkIit pic.twitter.com/z0aVX6uoMr — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

They “will combine accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes.”



“all income earned, both legal and illegal, has the potential of becoming involved in crimes which fall within the investigative jurisdiction of the IRS Criminal Investigation.” pic.twitter.com/EmyNDok1ei — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

“Between March 1 and June 1, 2022, the criminal division of the IRS ordered $696,000 in ammunition, the IRS told VERIFY in an email.”



In a 2018 report, the IRS was shown to generally spend $675,000 on ammunition a year in the previous seven years.https://t.co/a5lTdqJUmf — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

Uh.... what?



(link has now been taken down) https://t.co/pQGgT6nWag — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 10, 2022

Excuse me? The link got taken down, but given what has transpired at the IRS, the FBI, and the DOJ—it sure looks like the organs of the state are mustering for armed confrontation with the Left’s political enemies. Let’s not forget that the IRS got busted for targeting conservative non-profits in 2013. The recent spending bill passed by Senate Democrats aims to appropriate $80 billion to the IRS, which even former commissioners admit won’t be spent efficiently, but it will add another 87,000 employees to the agency to apparently go on search and destroy missions if we don’t pay our taxes.