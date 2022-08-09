He Knew: Trump Responds to Biden on FBI Raid

Donald Trump knows the state is after him after federal agents ransacked his Mar-a-Lago residence in search of classified documents that very well could have been just stacks of white paper. The FBI conducted this incursion into his home to find these documents thought to be not in compliance with the Presidential Records Act, whose process is overseen by the National Archives. Agents broke into the safe, which turned up being empty. It was a shot across the bow from the FBI. Do not run again for president.

If anything, the raid accelerated the former president’s plan to toss his hat into the 2024 ring. It’s given him a new campaign narrative that trumps the outsider and populist bullet points. For Trump, running as the Left’s number one enemy is better than the “I told you so” script he had pre-written.

‘I’m their enemy of the state—and they sicced federal agents to try and stop me.’

As Spencer wrote earlier today, the Biden White House claims they didn’t know about this raid. Donald Trump claims Joe Biden knew, which given the past actions of the FBI and that of the Democratic Party on anything about this man—wouldn’t be a shocking revelation (via Newsweek):

Former President Donald Trump described the FBI's Monday search of his Mar-a-Lago residence as a "horrible thing" and alleged that President Joe Biden "knew all about this" in Tuesday afternoon posts on Truth Social. The White House said earlier Tuesday that Biden did not have prior knowledge that the raid was going to happen. "A horrible thing that took place yesterday at Mar-a-Lago," Trump said in one post. "We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic." Trump said the raid was "a continuation" of the Russia investigation, both of the impeachment hearings he faced as president "and more." "To make matters worse it is all, in my opinion, a coordinated attack with Radical Left Democrat state & local D.A.'s & A.G.'s," he said. A few minutes later, Trump said in a separate Truth Social post that Biden "knew all about this, just like he knew all about Hunter's 'deals.'" Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden found out about the FBI's raid from public reports when asked if he had been briefed about the search before it began. "No one at the White House was given a heads up," she told reporters, adding that the U.S. Department of Justice "conducts all investigations independently" from the White House.

In the meantime, supporters have flocked to Trump’s Florida residence to stand with the former president, and police are preparing for possible shenanigans.